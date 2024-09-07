Britain Sends Missile Aid as Ukraine Claims No Russian Advance on Pokrovsk

Britain has announced the delivery of 650 missile systems to Ukraine as part of a 162 million British pounds (213 million USD dollars) aid package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defenses against Russia. British Defense Minister John Healey stated that the new commitment would boost Ukraine's air defense capabilities and reaffirm the UK government's ongoing support. The light multi-purpose LLM missile systems are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, enhancing Ukraine's ability to fend off Russian attacks. Britain had already supplied hundreds of similar missile systems to Kyiv earlier.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is arriving in Germany today for the Ramstein format meeting, where military assistance for Ukraine will be discussed. Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz beforehand. Germany has been one of Ukraine's largest arms providers since the beginning of the Russian invasion, supplying nearly 28 billion dollars worth of military equipment.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi assured that the Russian army has made no advances on Pokrovsk over the past six days, highlighting Ukraine's bolstered defense capabilities in the area. Although the enemy has concentrated its most prepared units near Pokrovsk, Syrskyi emphasized that Ukrainian forces have successfully prevented any Russian reinforcements from being deployed. While Pokrovsk remains a key challenge, Syrskyi noted that the situation in other regions has stabilized. The military operation in Russia’s Kursk region is reportedly progressing well.