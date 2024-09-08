Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed the reintroduction of compulsory military service, according to the Belgrade publication "Vreme." The move will see men undergo 75 days of training, while participation will be voluntary for women. Vucic noted that he had discussed the decision with military officials, signaling that the change could take effect within a year.

Vucic explained that the service period would include 60 days of barracks-based training, followed by 15 days of exercises. He emphasized the positive impact of this decision, asserting that the introduction of military service would be beneficial for Serbia, with 75 days being a minimal commitment. The president also highlighted that this initiative would require a new 100 million from the state budget, but he expressed confidence that the investment would be returned manifold.

Following his visit to a special forces exercise in Gučevo, Vucic indicated that plans were in place to renovate military barracks across the country. Additionally, he mentioned via his Instagram account that he intends to spend time in the barracks himself in the coming days, even sleeping alongside the military units.

The president reiterated that the formal decision on reinstating conscription had not yet been made, though the discussions are ongoing and likely to result in implementation.

Back in August, Croatia announced that it will reinstate compulsory military service starting January 1, 2025, following a decision by Defense Minister Ivan Anušić in response to rising global tensions, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two-month conscription period marks the end of Croatia’s volunteer-only system, which has been in place since 2008. Anušić highlighted the importance of this move in strengthening Croatia’s defense capabilities and noted that ongoing modernization efforts within the military, including equipment upgrades, remain on track as part of the country’s commitments to NATO, with no planned budget reductions.