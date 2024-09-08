Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service

Army Salaries in Bulgaria to See Significant Increases from 2025
Starting from January 1, 2025, the minimum salary for military personnel in Bulgaria will be set at 2,300 leva
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed the reintroduction of compulsory military service, according to the Belgrade publication "Vreme." The move will see men undergo 75 days of training, while participation will be voluntary for women. Vucic noted that he had discussed the decision with military officials, signaling that the change could take effect within a year.
Vucic explained that the service period would include 60 days of barracks-based training, followed by 15 days of exercises. He emphasized the positive impact of this decision, asserting that the introduction of military service would be beneficial for Serbia, with 75 days being a minimal commitment. The president also highlighted that this initiative would require a new 100 million from the state budget, but he expressed confidence that the investment would be returned manifold.
Following his visit to a special forces exercise in Gučevo, Vucic indicated that plans were in place to renovate military barracks across the country. Additionally, he mentioned via his Instagram account that he intends to spend time in the barracks himself in the coming days, even sleeping alongside the military units.
The president reiterated that the formal decision on reinstating conscription had not yet been made, though the discussions are ongoing and likely to result in implementation.
Back in August, Croatia announced that it will reinstate compulsory military service starting January 1, 2025, following a decision by Defense Minister Ivan Anušić in response to rising global tensions, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The two-month conscription period marks the end of Croatia’s volunteer-only system, which has been in place since 2008. Anušić highlighted the importance of this move in strengthening Croatia’s defense capabilities and noted that ongoing modernization efforts within the military, including equipment upgrades, remain on track as part of the country’s commitments to NATO, with no planned budget reductions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed on Thursday that he had received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit
Romanian citizens may be able to travel to the US without visas starting next year, according to the country's Foreign Minister
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week
Kosovo police prevented Kosovo Serbs from accessing their workplaces in front of the Mitrovica municipality building
The European Union has issued a stern warning to the Macedonian government regarding the allocation of funds for Corridor 8, stressing that these funds must not be redirected to other projects or transport corridors
Romania's public debt is nearing the critical threshold of 60% of GDP, as outlined by the Maastricht criteria, further distancing the country from its goal of adopting the euro
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023