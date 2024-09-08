Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:04
Bulgaria: Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed the reintroduction of compulsory military service, according to the Belgrade publication "Vreme." The move will see men undergo 75 days of training, while participation will be voluntary for women. Vucic noted that he had discussed the decision with military officials, signaling that the change could take effect within a year.

Vucic explained that the service period would include 60 days of barracks-based training, followed by 15 days of exercises. He emphasized the positive impact of this decision, asserting that the introduction of military service would be beneficial for Serbia, with 75 days being a minimal commitment. The president also highlighted that this initiative would require a new 100 million from the state budget, but he expressed confidence that the investment would be returned manifold.

Following his visit to a special forces exercise in Gučevo, Vucic indicated that plans were in place to renovate military barracks across the country. Additionally, he mentioned via his Instagram account that he intends to spend time in the barracks himself in the coming days, even sleeping alongside the military units.

The president reiterated that the formal decision on reinstating conscription had not yet been made, though the discussions are ongoing and likely to result in implementation.

Back in August, Croatia announced that it will reinstate compulsory military service starting January 1, 2025, following a decision by Defense Minister Ivan Anušić in response to rising global tensions, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two-month conscription period marks the end of Croatia’s volunteer-only system, which has been in place since 2008. Anušić highlighted the importance of this move in strengthening Croatia’s defense capabilities and noted that ongoing modernization efforts within the military, including equipment upgrades, remain on track as part of the country’s commitments to NATO, with no planned budget reductions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbian, military, service, Vucic

Related Articles:

Army Salaries in Bulgaria to See Significant Increases from 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, the minimum salary for military personnel in Bulgaria will be set at 2,300 leva

Politics » Defense | September 8, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Serbian President Vucic Refuses Putin's Invitation to BRICS Summit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed on Thursday that he had received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit

World » Southeast Europe | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:24

Vulin to Hold Talks with Putin Amid Strengthening Serbia-Russia Ties

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week

World » Southeast Europe | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18

Bulgarian Military Contingent Departs for NATO Mission in Kosovo

A ceremony will be held today at 11:00 a.m. in Asenovgrad's "Akademik Nikolay Haitov" square to mark the departure of a Bulgarian military contingent for a mission with the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR)

Politics » Defense | September 2, 2024, Monday // 08:10

Serbian Police Neutralize Convicted Terrorist in Novi Pazar Operation

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic announced that the Serbian police shot and killed Senad Ramovic-Becan, a convicted terrorist, near Novi Pazar

World » Southeast Europe | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 16:02

Croatia Brings Back Conscription Amid Rising Global Tensions

Croatia will reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1, 202

World » Southeast Europe | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Serbian President Vucic Refuses Putin's Invitation to BRICS Summit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed on Thursday that he had received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit

World » Southeast Europe | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:24

Romania Could See US Visa Requirements Lifted Next Year

Romanian citizens may be able to travel to the US without visas starting next year, according to the country's Foreign Minister

World » Southeast Europe | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

Vulin to Hold Talks with Putin Amid Strengthening Serbia-Russia Ties

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week

World » Southeast Europe | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18

Kosovo Police Block Serbs from Accessing Workplaces in Northern Mitrovica

Kosovo police prevented Kosovo Serbs from accessing their workplaces in front of the Mitrovica municipality building

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2024, Monday // 17:23

EU Warns North Macedonia: Corridor 8 Funds for Bulgaria Connection Must Not Be Diverted

The European Union has issued a stern warning to the Macedonian government regarding the allocation of funds for Corridor 8, stressing that these funds must not be redirected to other projects or transport corridors

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2024, Monday // 12:04

Romania Struggles with Rising Debt, Eurozone Entry in Jeopardy

Romania's public debt is nearing the critical threshold of 60% of GDP, as outlined by the Maastricht criteria, further distancing the country from its goal of adopting the euro

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2024, Monday // 10:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria