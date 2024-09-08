Why Bulgaria is a Top Choice for New Businesses: Low Taxes and Qualified Labor
In the annals of Bulgarian history, few events stand as tall as the Unification of 1885. This momentous occasion marked a critical step towards realizing the national ideal of a united Bulgaria, bringing together the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia in defiance of great power politics and Ottoman rule.
The roots of the Unification lie in the aftermath of the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878. While the Treaty of San Stefano had initially created a large, autonomous Bulgaria, the subsequent Treaty of Berlin in 1878 dashed Bulgarian hopes. It divided Bulgarian lands into three parts:
This partition left many Bulgarians dissatisfied and determined to reunite their lands.
Eastern Rumelia, though nominally under Ottoman control, was predominantly Bulgarian in character. The region's organic statute, drafted by an international commission, preserved its Bulgarian identity:
The region was governed by a Governor-General appointed by the Sultan, with Aleko Bogoridi serving as the first. Despite Ottoman sovereignty, Eastern Rumelia developed its own political landscape, with two main parties emerging: the conservative People's Party and the Liberal Party.
The dream of unification never faded from Bulgarian minds. Early attempts focused on diplomatic efforts, but these proved fruitless. By 1885, a more revolutionary approach took shape:
Events moved swiftly in early September 1885:
Meanwhile, in the Principality of Bulgaria, Prince Alexander I Battenberg and Prime Minister Petko Karavelov throw their support behind the unification, issuing decrees for mobilization and convening the National Assembly.
The Unification sparked a complex international response:
In a surprising turn of events, Bulgaria decisively defeated Serbia in the ensuing war, cementing the reality of the Unification.
The Unification received formal recognition through the Tophane Agreement of March 24, 1886. While it placed some limitations on Bulgaria, it marked the international acceptance of the new reality.
The Unification of 1885 stands as a testament to Bulgarian national spirit and determination. It demonstrated the power of popular will and shrewd political maneuvering in reshaping borders drawn by great powers. This event laid the groundwork for Bulgaria's full independence, achieved in 1908, and remains a source of national pride to this day.
