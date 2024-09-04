Sunny Weather with Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on September 6 in Bulgaria

September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:36
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on September 6 in Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

On September 6, Bulgaria will experience generally sunny weather, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected, particularly in mountainous regions. Maximum temperatures will range from 29°C to 35°C, with Sofia reaching around 30°C and the coastal areas between 27°C and 29°C. A moderate north-northwest wind will blow across northeastern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast.

The night will remain windy, with possible precipitation in Western Bulgaria by midnight. In the early morning, visibility may be reduced in parts of North-Eastern Bulgaria, and there could be rainfall along the northern coast.

Minimum temperatures on September 6 will be between 14°C and 19°C, with Sofia around 16°C. Maximum temperatures will range from 27°C to 34°C, with Sofia around 29°C and the coastal areas between 27°C and 29°C. The day will be predominantly sunny, with the possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly in the southwestern half of the country, including potential hail. A moderate northeast wind will persist.

The concentration of fine dust particles will remain high but within permissible limits throughout most of the country, except in the southwestern regions. Over the next 24 hours, dust levels are expected to decrease significantly, which will also reduce the fire risk. On September 6, the Danube Plain will face areas of extremely high fire risk.

In the mountains, particularly in the western massifs, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in the afternoon, with a moderate east-northeast wind, shifting to northwest in higher areas.

Temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend, with sunny conditions but widespread rain likely on Saturday.

