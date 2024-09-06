Serbian President Vucic Refuses Putin's Invitation to BRICS Summit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed on Thursday that he had received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit scheduled for October 22-24 in Kazan. However, Vucic stated that he would be hosting important foreign guests during that period.

“I am grateful to BRICS and President Putin for the invitation. Additionally, I will be in New York, where I am set to meet with at least six presidents and seven or eight prime ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session,” Vucic told reporters in Sabac, located in western Serbia.

He also highlighted that October 20 marks the 80th anniversary of the WWII liberation of Belgrade. “We will be commemorating this significant event with various activities. The Red Army played a crucial role in liberating Belgrade, assisted by our troops and others who contributed to our country’s freedom,” Vucic added.