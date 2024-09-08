Summer 2024 Sets Record for Heat and Drought in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 6, 2024, Friday // 11:51
Bulgaria: Summer 2024 Sets Record for Heat and Drought in Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

The summer of 2024, encompassing June, July, and August, has been recorded as the hottest and one of the driest in Bulgaria since the start of the century. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the highest temperature measured was 42.2 degrees Celsius in Sandanski on July 16.

June emerged as the warmest on record since 1930, while July came close to matching the heat of July 2012, which holds the title of the hottest month on record. August has also been notably warm, ranking among the hottest Augusts.

Most of Bulgaria experienced rainfall amounts below or around the climatic norm. Following a cool and rainy May, June saw reduced precipitation, leading to an early onset of drought conditions by July. This drought persisted into August, with severe impacts particularly felt in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian lowland, areas hardest hit by the dry conditions. The highest recorded 24-hour rainfall of the season was 113 mm, including hail, which occurred in Samokov on June 10.

