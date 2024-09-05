Bulgarian Socialist Party Unites with 15 Left-Wing Groups for Upcoming Elections

The Bulgarian Socialist Party Expels Kornelia Ninova Amid Internal Party Dispute
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) National Council has expelled former party leader Kornelia Ninova, along with Georgi Svilenski, Ivan Chenchev, and Krum Donchev
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has formalized a coalition agreement with 15 left-wing parties to jointly participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. The coalition, known as "BSP United Left," may also see the addition of more political formations before the elections.
Atanas Zafirov, the interim leader of the BSP, highlighted the significance of the coalition, noting that despite historical differences, the parties are now united in their goals. He expressed that achieving this reunion had been a long-standing aspiration, often hindered by individual interests.
Zafirov detailed that the coalition agreement was meticulously crafted, aiming not only for electoral participation but for a decisive victory with a left-wing governance model intended to benefit Bulgarian citizens. He also addressed the recent decision of the Administrative Court in Sofia, which affirmed the "BSP for Bulgaria" coalition. Zafirov criticized the decision and the appeal intentions of Georgi Svilenski and Ivan Chenchev, describing their claims as absurd and borderline criminal.
He also noted that discussions about electoral lists have not yet taken place.
