Bulgarian Socialist Party Unites with 15 Left-Wing Groups for Upcoming Elections

Politics | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:16
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party Unites with 15 Left-Wing Groups for Upcoming Elections

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has formalized a coalition agreement with 15 left-wing parties to jointly participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. The coalition, known as "BSP United Left," may also see the addition of more political formations before the elections.

Atanas Zafirov, the interim leader of the BSP, highlighted the significance of the coalition, noting that despite historical differences, the parties are now united in their goals. He expressed that achieving this reunion had been a long-standing aspiration, often hindered by individual interests.

Zafirov detailed that the coalition agreement was meticulously crafted, aiming not only for electoral participation but for a decisive victory with a left-wing governance model intended to benefit Bulgarian citizens. He also addressed the recent decision of the Administrative Court in Sofia, which affirmed the "BSP for Bulgaria" coalition. Zafirov criticized the decision and the appeal intentions of Georgi Svilenski and Ivan Chenchev, describing their claims as absurd and borderline criminal.

He also noted that discussions about electoral lists have not yet taken place.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, coalition, left, Zafirov

Related Articles:

The Bulgarian Socialist Party Expels Kornelia Ninova Amid Internal Party Dispute

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) National Council has expelled former party leader Kornelia Ninova, along with Georgi Svilenski, Ivan Chenchev, and Krum Donchev

Politics | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 17:45

"Yes, Bulgaria" Considers Leaving "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition

The "Yes, Bulgaria" party has suggested a shift away from its current coalition with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) after their proposal for preliminary elections was rejected

Politics | August 30, 2024, Friday // 16:36

'Revival' Party Voices Distrust in New Bulgarian Caretaker Government

The new government of Bulgaria is merely a continuation of the previous one

Politics | August 26, 2024, Monday // 15:03

Bulgarian President Consults Parties on Caretaker Prime Minister and Early Election Date

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated consultations with parliamentary parties as he considers his options for appointing a caretaker prime minister and scheduling early elections

Politics | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:40

'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation

Discussions between "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on supporting the third mandate began with a positive tone, focusing on common ground

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Bulgaria: Parliamentary Clash Over Proposal to Honor Former Communist Leader

In the Bulgarian parliament, a heated dispute erupted over the proposal to award Georgi Yordanov the "Stara Planina" order of the first degree

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 14:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Authorities Launch Inspections to Ease Border Traffic Congestion

Today, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the State Agency "National Security" (SANS) began inspections related to the buffer parking lots for heavy goods vehicles near Bulgaria's borders

Politics | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 13:54

Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt

Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai

Politics » Diplomacy | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Major Party Exits 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' as October Elections Approach

The "Volt" party, established by Nastimir Ananiev, will not participate in the upcoming October 27 elections as part of the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition

Politics | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 14:38

Revival's Latest Referendum Bid to Preserve Bulgarian Lev Fails

The right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has once again failed in its attempt to initiate a referendum aimed at preserving the Bulgarian lev

Politics | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:43

Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15

'Democrats for Strong Bulgaria' Support WCC-DB Coalition as Key to Bulgaria’s Stability and Progress

In the midst of Bulgaria's ongoing political crisis, Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) have reiterated their commitment to guiding the country toward a secure and prosperous future

Politics | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria