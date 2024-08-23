Tragic Incident in Pernik Village: Formwork Collapse Results in Death

September 5, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Tragic Incident in Pernik Village: Formwork Collapse Results in Death @BTA

In the village of Divotino, Pernik, a formwork that had fallen onto a poured concrete slab trapped two individuals. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik, one person has died as a result of the incident.

The collapse was reported to the police at 1:30 p.m. on the same day. Emergency services, including fire and police teams, were promptly dispatched to the scene. The Labor Inspection in Pernik has also been informed about the case.

