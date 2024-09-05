Human Remains Found in Crete May Belong to Missing Bulgarian from 2012

Human remains have been discovered on the Greek island of Crete, believed to be those of a Bulgarian national who disappeared 12 years ago. The remains were found by a shepherd in the Lasithi region, in a remote area of fields. Among the belongings were parts of jeans, a checkered shirt, and a thick jacket, as well as an identity card from a man born in 1967.

The man, who had previously worked in the area, went missing in 2012. At the time, his roommate reported him missing, but no trace was ever found. Prior to his disappearance, he had reportedly expressed struggles with mental health issues.

The items found, including the identity card and the description of the clothing, align with the details of the missing person. However, official confirmation of his identity is pending a forensic examination. The remains have been transferred to the Forensic Service of Heraklion for identification and will later be sent to Bulgarian authorities for DNA testing.

Greek police are currently attempting to locate the man's friend, who initially reported him missing over a decade ago.