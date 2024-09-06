Romania Could See US Visa Requirements Lifted Next Year

Romanian citizens may be able to travel to the US without visas starting next year, according to the country's Foreign Minister, Luminița Odobescu. Speaking on Digi24 television, she noted that October will bring the first indication of the visa refusal rate, with positive signs so far. Efforts continue to ensure progress.

The US Department of Homeland Security will evaluate the refusal rate and the state of cooperation on the issue, after which the findings will be submitted to the US Congress. Digi24 reported in late August that US authorities are expected to announce a decision regarding visa requirements for Romanian citizens on October 15.

Romania's government recently launched the "Qualify Romania" campaign to assist in the country's inclusion in the US "Visa Waiver" program, which allows visa-free travel for up to 90 days. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu urged Romanians with valid or recently expired US visas to apply for renewal by September 30, in an effort to lower the visa refusal rate to the required maximum of three percent.

Ciolacu expressed optimism, stating that with increased participation in the campaign, Romania could achieve this goal, potentially allowing Romanians to travel to the US without visas next year.