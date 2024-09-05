Train-Car Collision Near Bulgarian Town Claims Driver's Life

A fatal accident occurred when the international fast train from Istanbul to Bucharest collided with a car carrying two people at a railway crossing between Plachkovtsi and Tryavna stations. The incident took place around 9:40 a.m., and initial reports suggest the vehicle passed through despite a prohibitory signal. The driver was killed on the spot, while the passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Train services were halted, and passengers were transported by bus.

Tryavna’s mayor, Dencho Minev, later clarified that the accident happened at a railway crossing near the village of Bangeitsi. He mentioned that traffic on Patriarch Evtimiy Street, leading to the village, had been closed to all vehicles. According to Minev, the accident occurred when the warning signal at the crossing was active. He expressed condolences to the driver’s family and noted that the investigation was ongoing, with the local administration providing support to law enforcement.