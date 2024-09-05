Bulgarian Authorities Launch Inspections to Ease Border Traffic Congestion

Today, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the State Agency "National Security" (SANS) began inspections related to the buffer parking lots for heavy goods vehicles near Bulgaria's borders. The inspections were ordered by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev following an emergency meeting to address the rising tension at border crossings. The goal is to quickly assess the situation and take necessary measures to normalize traffic flow, according to a government press release.

The meeting emphasized the importance of buffer parking lots in easing congestion at border points, while acknowledging the need for additional measures to reduce waiting times for trucks and prevent disruptions in the order of passage.

Deputy Transport Minister Dimitar Nedyalkov pointed out similar issues near Vidin and Ruse. A solution has already been implemented in Ruse, and plans are underway to apply the same model to the "Danube Bridge 2" crossing. The Ministry of Transport, along with the regional governor of Vidin, will hold urgent talks with local authorities and the company managing the Vidin parking lot to resolve the issue.

The meeting also included Minister of Regional Development Violeta Koritarova, Minister of Agriculture Georgi Tahov, NRA Executive Director Rumen Specov, Border Police Chief Anton Zlatanov, and Customs Agency Director Georgi Dimov.