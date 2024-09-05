Bulgarian Authorities Launch Inspections to Ease Border Traffic Congestion
Today, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the State Agency "National Security" (SANS) began inspections related to the buffer parking lots for heavy goods vehicles near Bulgaria's borders. The inspections were ordered by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev following an emergency meeting to address the rising tension at border crossings. The goal is to quickly assess the situation and take necessary measures to normalize traffic flow, according to a government press release.
The meeting emphasized the importance of buffer parking lots in easing congestion at border points, while acknowledging the need for additional measures to reduce waiting times for trucks and prevent disruptions in the order of passage.
Deputy Transport Minister Dimitar Nedyalkov pointed out similar issues near Vidin and Ruse. A solution has already been implemented in Ruse, and plans are underway to apply the same model to the "Danube Bridge 2" crossing. The Ministry of Transport, along with the regional governor of Vidin, will hold urgent talks with local authorities and the company managing the Vidin parking lot to resolve the issue.
The meeting also included Minister of Regional Development Violeta Koritarova, Minister of Agriculture Georgi Tahov, NRA Executive Director Rumen Specov, Border Police Chief Anton Zlatanov, and Customs Agency Director Georgi Dimov.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Socialist Party Unites with 15 Left-Wing Groups for Upcoming Elections
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has formalized a coalition agreement with 15 left-wing parties to jointly participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27
Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt
Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai
Major Party Exits 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' as October Elections Approach
The "Volt" party, established by Nastimir Ananiev, will not participate in the upcoming October 27 elections as part of the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition
Revival's Latest Referendum Bid to Preserve Bulgarian Lev Fails
The right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has once again failed in its attempt to initiate a referendum aimed at preserving the Bulgarian lev
Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine
'Democrats for Strong Bulgaria' Support WCC-DB Coalition as Key to Bulgaria’s Stability and Progress
In the midst of Bulgaria's ongoing political crisis, Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) have reiterated their commitment to guiding the country toward a secure and prosperous future