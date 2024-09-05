Service Dog Shot and Killed in Bulgarian Village, Raising Concerns

In the Bulgarian village of Ravno Pole, a tragic incident occurred when a service dog, named Rojen, was shot in the yard of his home, Nova TV reports. Rojen, a labrador, was trained to assist his owner, Viktoria Alexandrova, who suffers from severe diabetes. His role was crucial in recognizing and responding to hypoglycemic crises, making him an essential part of her life.

On the morning of September 3, Alexandrova's partner let Rojen out into the yard. By 10 a.m., he discovered the dog had been shot. Alexandrova expressed her devastation, noting the profound loss of Rojen, who had undergone two years of rigorous training to become a life-saving companion.

The dog was shot with an air rifle, which has complicated the investigation into the perpetrator. Given the location of the incident, Alexandrova and others in the community suspect that the shooter may be a local resident.

In a separate but related incident in the same village, a cat was shot in the neck. The landlady reported having only suspicions about the culprit, with no concrete evidence.

The village mayor, Grigor Gospodinov, expressed concern over these disturbing events. He highlighted a third case under investigation, where security camera footage shows a dog being shot from a car. The police are actively working to resolve these cases and address the unsettling trend in Ravno Pole.