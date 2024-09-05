Munich Police Open Fire on Suspect Near Israeli Consulate, Area Cordoned Off

Six Hostage Bodies Discovered in Gaza, Including Israeli-American Citizen
US President Joe Biden has confirmed that the bodies of six hostages, kidnapped by Palestinian militants during their attack on Israel on October 7
German police engaged a suspect near the Israeli consulate and the Nazi history museum in central Munich after he was initially thought to be armed, according to reports from Reuters and Deutsche Welle. The suspect was injured, though his condition remains unclear, and there is no information about additional suspects in the Bavarian capital, Munich police noted on the social media platform "X".
The incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics attack, during which Palestinian gunmen killed 11 Israeli athletes. The museum and research institute, which focuses on the Nazi regime from 1933 to 1945, is situated near the Israeli consulate in Munich's Maxvorstadt district.
Shots fired outside Israeli ???????? consulate in Munich #München, Germany ???????? https://t.co/qetzHEz8AP pic.twitter.com/WQTqjif0m6— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) September 5, 2024
In response, police launched a large-scale operation and requested that the public steer clear of the area. A helicopter was dispatched, and sections of the city were cordoned off. "Police officers fired shots at a suspicious individual in the Karolinenplatz area. A wide perimeter in the city center has been sealed off," authorities reported.
The consulate has been closed for the time being, and no injuries to staff members have been reported, according to the Associated Press.
