Sofia's 'Book Alley' Returns on September 9
"Book Alley" will return to Sofia from September 9 to 15, taking place along Vitosha Boulevard and in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). This year’s event, organized by the "Bulgarian Book" Association, will feature a special non-fiction literature festival titled "Science, Art, and Culture." Over two days, the festival will showcase works in categories such as history, art studies, cultural tourism, self-knowledge, and ethnology.
The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony in the literary corner, highlighted by a musical performance from Trio Misty. For the second consecutive year, Sofia will join cities like Plovdiv, Botevgrad, Gabrovo, and Varna in hosting Book Alley. This event offers visitors a chance to delve into the world of books, celebrate literature, and engage with a dynamic literary community.
Book Alley operates from 10:00 to 20:00 Monday through Saturday, and from 10:00 to 19:00 on Sunday, September 15. The fair will feature a variety of activities, including book premieres, author meet-and-greets, poetry readings, and autograph signings. Attendees will also enjoy performances, exhibitions, and educational programs suitable for all ages.
The event will start with a book fair where publishers display their latest releases and promote future publications. Last year, the exhibition featured 58 tents and over 150 publishers. Book Alley is organized by the Association "Bulgarian Book" with support from the Municipality of Sofia, BTA, EcoPak, and the Ministry of Education, and is part of Sofia's 2024 cultural calendar and the "Sofia Celebrates September 17" program.
