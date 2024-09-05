New Bulgarian Law Restricts Vapes for Under-18s and Bans Related Advertising

Human Remains Found in Crete May Belong to Missing Bulgarian from 2012
Human remains have been discovered on the Greek island of Crete, believed to be those of a Bulgarian national who disappeared 12 years ago
Bulgaria's National Assembly has enacted a ban on the sale and use of vapes and heated tobacco products by individuals under the age of 18. The new law also prohibits the offering of these products to minors. Kostadin Angelov from GERB, a key proponent of the legislative changes, indicated that future efforts will focus on regulating energy drinks.
The amendments to the child protection law, introduced by GERB and approved in the second reading, were passed with unanimous support. In addition to the age restriction, the legislation also includes a ban on the advertisement of vapes on radio and television, a proposal put forth by the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition.
A recent online survey by the Medical University - Plovdiv and the Health Care Foundation reveals troubling smoking trends among Bulgarian children. The data shows that 2% of children aged 6 to 9 smoke traditional cigarettes, while 3% use e-cigarettes.
Among these younger children, 77% come from families where at least one parent smokes. Although young smokers often do not smoke regularly, they may be influenced by siblings or parents and could continue the habit into their teenage years. The survey also notes that 23% of 15 to 19-year-olds use vapes or heated tobacco products, and 10% of those aged 13 to 15 smoke traditional cigarettes.
The appeal of flavored e-cigarettes and vapes, which attract young users with their pleasant scents and variety, highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions and education to curb smoking among youth in Bulgaria.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In the annals of Bulgarian history, few events stand as tall as the Unification of 1885
On September 6, Bulgaria will experience generally sunny weather, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected, particularly in mountainous regions
In the village of Divotino, Pernik, a formwork that had fallen onto a poured concrete slab trapped two individuals
A fatal accident occurred when the international fast train from Istanbul to Bucharest collided with a car carrying two people at a railway crossing between Plachkovtsi and Tryavna stations
"Book Alley" will return to Sofia from September 9 to 15, taking place along Vitosha Boulevard and in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK)
In Italy, a Bulgarian truck driver was penalized for failing to comply with European regulations by driving for two consecutive weeks without rest
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023