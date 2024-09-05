New Bulgarian Law Restricts Vapes for Under-18s and Bans Related Advertising

Society | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 11:15
Bulgaria: New Bulgarian Law Restricts Vapes for Under-18s and Bans Related Advertising

Bulgaria's National Assembly has enacted a ban on the sale and use of vapes and heated tobacco products by individuals under the age of 18. The new law also prohibits the offering of these products to minors. Kostadin Angelov from GERB, a key proponent of the legislative changes, indicated that future efforts will focus on regulating energy drinks.

The amendments to the child protection law, introduced by GERB and approved in the second reading, were passed with unanimous support. In addition to the age restriction, the legislation also includes a ban on the advertisement of vapes on radio and television, a proposal put forth by the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition.

A recent online survey by the Medical University - Plovdiv and the Health Care Foundation reveals troubling smoking trends among Bulgarian children. The data shows that 2% of children aged 6 to 9 smoke traditional cigarettes, while 3% use e-cigarettes.

Among these younger children, 77% come from families where at least one parent smokes. Although young smokers often do not smoke regularly, they may be influenced by siblings or parents and could continue the habit into their teenage years. The survey also notes that 23% of 15 to 19-year-olds use vapes or heated tobacco products, and 10% of those aged 13 to 15 smoke traditional cigarettes.

The appeal of flavored e-cigarettes and vapes, which attract young users with their pleasant scents and variety, highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions and education to curb smoking among youth in Bulgaria.

