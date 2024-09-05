Bulgarian Truck Driver Fined and License Revoked in Italy for Two Weeks Without Rest
In Italy, a Bulgarian truck driver was penalized for failing to comply with European regulations by driving for two consecutive weeks without rest. The incident occurred during a police check in Naples, where authorities discovered that the 51-year-old driver, employed by a Bulgarian transport company, had not taken the required weekly rest period. This is considered a serious breach of EU regulations.
As a result, his driver’s license and vehicle documents were confiscated, and the driver was forced to take a mandatory 45-hour rest. Neither the driver’s name nor that of the Bulgarian company has been disclosed.
The report comes from the electronic publication Fanpage, which cited sources, as quoted by BNR. The case is part of broader police inspections of trucks in Naples, aimed at ensuring compliance with goods transport procedures.
More than 30 heavy goods vehicles were inspected during the operation. Seven drivers had their licenses revoked, and several violations were recorded. In three instances, tampering with tachographs was detected and sanctioned. European regulations require transport crews to take weekly rest periods, which can be shortened but not skipped entirely.
