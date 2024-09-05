China Strengthens Ties with Africa: $50 Billion in Aid and Job Creation Announced

World | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:45
Bulgaria: China Strengthens Ties with Africa: $50 Billion in Aid and Job Creation Announced

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged more than 50 billion dollars in aid to Africa over the next three years, alongside the creation of one million jobs. His commitment emphasizes the goal of strengthening economic cooperation between China and the African continent.

The announcement was made during the China-Africa Cooperation Summit, held in Beijing, which gathered delegates from more than 50 African nations. This forum marks the largest diplomatic event in the Chinese capital since the pandemic and outlines a three-year roadmap for deepening relations between the world's second-largest economy and Africa, the fastest-growing continent.

During the summit's opening ceremony, Xi Jinping highlighted China's readiness to support clean energy initiatives and infrastructure connectivity projects across Africa, underscoring the importance of these sectors in future cooperation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Xi Jinping, Chinese, Africa

Related Articles:

Biden and Xi to Hold Talks Before US Elections

The United States and China are preparing for a phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to take place in the coming weeks

World | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:18

WHO Raises Alarm: Monkeypox Now an International Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak in Africa a global public health emergency, signaling growing concern over the worsening situation

Society » Health | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:05

China Brokers Deal Between Hamas and Fatah for Gaza Reconciliation and Transitional Government

Hamas has announced the signing of an agreement with various Palestinian organizations, including its rival Fatah, to pursue "national unity"

World | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41

Putin and Xi Propose New Anti-NATO Alliance in Eurasia

At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have unveiled plans for a new regional security organization

World » Russia | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:25

Chinese Nuke Sub Surfaces Near Taiwan

A Chinese nuclear submarine has been spotted surfacing in the Taiwan Strait

World | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 13:41

Putin Praises Russian-Chinese Brotherhood on China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Hunter Biden Admits Guilt on Tax Charges in Surprise Court Decision

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to all nine charges in his federal tax case on Thursday

World | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:26

Durov Calls Arrest 'Misguided' as France Charges Telegram Founder with Enabling Crime

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, in his first statement since his arrest in France, called it a "misguided approach" to hold him personally accountable for the spread of illicit content on the platform

World | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:21

Britain Sends Missile Aid as Ukraine Claims No Russian Advance on Pokrovsk

Britain has announced the delivery of 650 missile systems to Ukraine as part of a 162 million British pounds (213 million USD dollars) aid package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.

World » Ukraine | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:14

Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed the reintroduction of compulsory military service

World » Southeast Europe | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:04

Serbian President Vucic Refuses Putin's Invitation to BRICS Summit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed on Thursday that he had received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit

World » Southeast Europe | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:24

Putin Claims Ukraine's Kursk Incursion Failed to Halt Russian Advance in Donbas

President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which has lasted for several weeks, was intended to slow the Russian advance in Ukraine’s Donbas

World » Russia | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria