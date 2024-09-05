China Strengthens Ties with Africa: $50 Billion in Aid and Job Creation Announced

Biden and Xi to Hold Talks Before US Elections
The United States and China are preparing for a phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to take place in the coming weeks
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged more than 50 billion dollars in aid to Africa over the next three years, alongside the creation of one million jobs. His commitment emphasizes the goal of strengthening economic cooperation between China and the African continent.
The announcement was made during the China-Africa Cooperation Summit, held in Beijing, which gathered delegates from more than 50 African nations. This forum marks the largest diplomatic event in the Chinese capital since the pandemic and outlines a three-year roadmap for deepening relations between the world's second-largest economy and Africa, the fastest-growing continent.
During the summit's opening ceremony, Xi Jinping highlighted China's readiness to support clean energy initiatives and infrastructure connectivity projects across Africa, underscoring the importance of these sectors in future cooperation.
Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to all nine charges in his federal tax case on Thursday
Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, in his first statement since his arrest in France, called it a "misguided approach" to hold him personally accountable for the spread of illicit content on the platform
Britain has announced the delivery of 650 missile systems to Ukraine as part of a 162 million British pounds (213 million USD dollars) aid package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed the reintroduction of compulsory military service
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed on Thursday that he had received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit
President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which has lasted for several weeks, was intended to slow the Russian advance in Ukraine’s Donbas
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023