China Strengthens Ties with Africa: $50 Billion in Aid and Job Creation Announced

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged more than 50 billion dollars in aid to Africa over the next three years, alongside the creation of one million jobs. His commitment emphasizes the goal of strengthening economic cooperation between China and the African continent.

The announcement was made during the China-Africa Cooperation Summit, held in Beijing, which gathered delegates from more than 50 African nations. This forum marks the largest diplomatic event in the Chinese capital since the pandemic and outlines a three-year roadmap for deepening relations between the world's second-largest economy and Africa, the fastest-growing continent.

During the summit's opening ceremony, Xi Jinping highlighted China's readiness to support clean energy initiatives and infrastructure connectivity projects across Africa, underscoring the importance of these sectors in future cooperation.