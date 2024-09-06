Belarus Intercepts Russian Drones; Ukraine Reports Casualties from Ongoing Russian Attacks

Two Shahed drones entered Gomel Oblast in Belarus from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast during the night of 4-5 September, prompting Belarusian military forces to scramble fighter jets. Explosions were reported in the Gomel district as the drones were intercepted. According to independent Belarusian military monitoring outlet Belaruski Hajun, a fighter jet took off from Baranavichi air base at around 01:30, and shortly after, explosions were heard at 01:34 and 01:36. Reports suggest anti-drone operations were ongoing in the area.

Later, at 02:20, a second fighter jet was scrambled from the same air base, heading southeast. This incident followed a series of attacks by Russian forces, including the use of UAVs, and information about the launch of a Tu-22M bomber aircraft late on 4 September.

It's 9am and the leadership of Belarus hasn't yet commented on Russian kamikaze drones being shot down over Gomel.



Given that Lukashenko has drained his weapons warehouses into Russia hands in exchange for nukes he doesn't even control, what can he say?



Is this how Putin… pic.twitter.com/55ImM8t5Zo — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) September 5, 2024

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian shelling on the town of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region left one person dead and four injured, according to Ukrainian authorities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that military tasks in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched an operation in August, are being carried out. The Ukrainian army reported over 40 attacks in the Donetsk region, with the heaviest fighting occurring near Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo.

Drone attacks were also reported in the Kyiv region, while preparations continue for key meetings with Ukraine’s allies. Zelensky expressed hope that these meetings, aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine and its allies, would yield results by September. He made the remarks during an address following a meeting with the parliamentary group of the "Servant of the People" party, where the candidacies of nine new ministers were approved.

Recent changes in Kyiv’s cabinet have seen multiple resignations, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. His deputy, Andrii Sybiha, is expected to replace him. Other shifts include Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, set to take on the role of Minister of Justice, and Iryna Vereshchuk, responsible for reintegration of occupied territories, moving to the president’s office as a deputy head. The Verkhovna Rada is also expected to consider the resignation of Vitaliy Koval, head of the State Property Fund, who is anticipated to lead the Ministry of Agriculture.