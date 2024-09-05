Russia Accused of Covert Campaign to Influence 2024 US Election, Faces Sanctions

The United States has imposed sanctions on ten individuals and two entities from Russia, accusing them of trying to influence the 2024 US presidential election. The US Department of the Treasury described these actions as part of a broader effort to counter Russia's alleged attempts to manipulate public opinion ahead of the November election. In a statement, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) confirmed the measures as part of a coordinated government response.

The sanctions follow accusations that Russian state-sponsored actors have been using tactics like deepfake AI and disinformation to undermine confidence in the US election system. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against two employees of Russia's state-backed media outlet RT. The individuals face accusations of money laundering and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to an indictment unsealed in the Southern District of New York.

The Treasury stated that since early 2024, RT has intensified efforts to covertly recruit American influencers to support its campaign, using a front company to hide its involvement and that of the Russian government. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the sanctions reflect the Biden administration’s determination to hold those responsible accountable for actions aimed at eroding trust in democratic institutions.

During a briefing, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely aware of these efforts. Separately, the State Department introduced additional measures, including visa restrictions for individuals acting on behalf of Kremlin-supported media organizations, and designated six RT affiliates in the US as foreign missions.

A senior State Department official also highlighted a reward offer of up to USD 10 million for information on foreign efforts to interfere in the US elections. US intelligence agencies had previously identified RT as a source of Russian propaganda and disinformation, prompting its registration as a foreign agent.