Lavrov Warns US Against Crossing Russia’s “Red Lines” Over Ukraine Missile Deal

World » RUSSIA | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Lavrov Warns US Against Crossing Russia’s “Red Lines” Over Ukraine Missile Deal Sergey Lavrov @Wikimedia Commons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning to the United States on Wednesday, cautioning against disregarding Russia's "red lines." This response came in light of reports suggesting that the US is nearing a deal to supply Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles, capable of striking deep into Russian territory—a request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has actively pursued.

Lavrov criticized the US for losing sight of the mutual deterrence that once underpinned post-Cold War security between Moscow and Washington, warning that this shift is perilous. He noted that the US has already crossed self-imposed thresholds and that Zelensky is exploiting this situation. Lavrov emphasized that the US must recognize the seriousness of the situation, as it risks crossing Russia’s red lines, which should not be taken lightly.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned the West since the beginning of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022, particularly cautioning against actions that might undermine Russia, which possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. Despite these warnings, the US and its allies have significantly increased military aid to Ukraine, including tanks, advanced missiles, and F-16 fighter jets. This escalation has led some Western politicians to dismiss Putin's nuclear threats as mere bluffing, arguing that the US and NATO should fully support Ukraine to ensure its victory.

Lavrov pointed out that Washington is aware of where Russia’s red lines are but is mistaken if it assumes that Europe alone will bear the consequences of a possible escalation in the Ukraine conflict. He criticized the US for its perceived invulnerability, suggesting that this belief undermines the strategic stability that has existed between Moscow and Washington since Soviet times. Lavrov expressed concern that the US is losing its understanding of mutual deterrence, a shift he described as dangerous.

He referenced comments made by White House national security adviser John Kirby, who stated in June that President Joe Biden had repeatedly assured that Washington does not seek "World War III." In response to these developments, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russia is making adjustments to its nuclear doctrine, arguing that Washington and its allies are escalating the conflict in Ukraine and disregarding Moscow's legitimate security concerns.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lavrov, Russia, US, red lines

Related Articles:

Hunter Biden Admits Guilt on Tax Charges in Surprise Court Decision

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to all nine charges in his federal tax case on Thursday

World | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:26

Britain Sends Missile Aid as Ukraine Claims No Russian Advance on Pokrovsk

Britain has announced the delivery of 650 missile systems to Ukraine as part of a 162 million British pounds (213 million USD dollars) aid package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.

World » Ukraine | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:14

Putin Claims Ukraine's Kursk Incursion Failed to Halt Russian Advance in Donbas

President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which has lasted for several weeks, was intended to slow the Russian advance in Ukraine’s Donbas

World » Russia | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:37

Romania Could See US Visa Requirements Lifted Next Year

Romanian citizens may be able to travel to the US without visas starting next year, according to the country's Foreign Minister

World » Southeast Europe | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

Four Dead, Nine Injured in Georgia High School Shooting; Suspect in Custody

A shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday left four people dead, including two students and two teachers, while nine others were wounded

World | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 08:40

Russia Accused of Covert Campaign to Influence 2024 US Election, Faces Sanctions

The United States has imposed sanctions on ten individuals and two entities from Russia, accusing them of trying to influence the 2024 US presidential election

World | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 08:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin Claims Ukraine's Kursk Incursion Failed to Halt Russian Advance in Donbas

President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which has lasted for several weeks, was intended to slow the Russian advance in Ukraine’s Donbas

World » Russia | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:37

Ukraine Condemns Mongolia for Failing to Arrest Putin During Official Visit

Ukraine has expressed strong criticism toward Mongolia for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit

World » Russia | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 07:39

Putin Claims Rapid Gains by Russian Forces in Eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russian forces are advancing more rapidly in eastern Ukraine, capturing several square kilometers daily

World » Russia | September 2, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Finland to Ban Property Purchases by Russian Nationals

The Finnish government is planning to impose a ban on Russians purchasing property in the country

World » Russia | September 2, 2024, Monday // 14:15

Hvaldimir, the Alleged 'Russian Spy' Whale, Found Dead Off Norwegian Coast

A Beluga whale, nicknamed "Hvaldimir," has been found dead off the southwest coast of Norway

World » Russia | September 2, 2024, Monday // 09:11

Moscow Refinery Burns After Record Drone Attack by Ukraine

A Moscow refinery is on fire following an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian capital's energy infrastructure.

World » Russia | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria