Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning to the United States on Wednesday, cautioning against disregarding Russia's "red lines." This response came in light of reports suggesting that the US is nearing a deal to supply Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles, capable of striking deep into Russian territory—a request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has actively pursued.

Lavrov criticized the US for losing sight of the mutual deterrence that once underpinned post-Cold War security between Moscow and Washington, warning that this shift is perilous. He noted that the US has already crossed self-imposed thresholds and that Zelensky is exploiting this situation. Lavrov emphasized that the US must recognize the seriousness of the situation, as it risks crossing Russia’s red lines, which should not be taken lightly.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned the West since the beginning of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022, particularly cautioning against actions that might undermine Russia, which possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. Despite these warnings, the US and its allies have significantly increased military aid to Ukraine, including tanks, advanced missiles, and F-16 fighter jets. This escalation has led some Western politicians to dismiss Putin's nuclear threats as mere bluffing, arguing that the US and NATO should fully support Ukraine to ensure its victory.

Lavrov pointed out that Washington is aware of where Russia’s red lines are but is mistaken if it assumes that Europe alone will bear the consequences of a possible escalation in the Ukraine conflict. He criticized the US for its perceived invulnerability, suggesting that this belief undermines the strategic stability that has existed between Moscow and Washington since Soviet times. Lavrov expressed concern that the US is losing its understanding of mutual deterrence, a shift he described as dangerous.

He referenced comments made by White House national security adviser John Kirby, who stated in June that President Joe Biden had repeatedly assured that Washington does not seek "World War III." In response to these developments, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russia is making adjustments to its nuclear doctrine, arguing that Washington and its allies are escalating the conflict in Ukraine and disregarding Moscow's legitimate security concerns.