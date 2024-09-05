Migrants Clash with Knives and Stones near the Mosque in Sofia

In the center of Sofia near the Banya Bashi Mosque, a violent altercation erupted among migrants, with some participants pulling out knives and throwing stones, according to eyewitnesses. Police patrols quickly arrived at the scene, detaining several of the involved individuals in an effort to determine the cause of the conflict, Dnes.bg reported.

The police, however, were reportedly displeased that bystanders were photographing the migrants during the incident. Despite the violent nature of the clash, those detained were eventually released by the authorities.

The fight, which witnesses described as involving two groups of migrants, saw a rapid response from law enforcement. The detained individuals were held briefly as police attempted to gather more information on the reasons behind the altercation.