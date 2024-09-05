Greta Thunberg Arrested in Copenhagen During Pro-Palestine Protest
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested by Danish police on Wednesday morning in Copenhagen during a pro-Palestine protest, as reported by Politico. Thunberg shared a video on Instagram showing the police entering the University of Copenhagen's administration building, where she and others were protesting. She described how officers, armed with assault rifles, forcibly entered and began evicting demonstrators.
In another video, Thunberg mentioned that students were being arrested and taken to the police station. According to Copenhagen Police, around 20 protesters had gathered at the university, with six being arrested, though they did not confirm the identities of those detained. Danish media outlet TV2 released footage of Thunberg being detained and placed in a police van. A spokesperson for Students Against the Occupation confirmed Thunberg's detention to Reuters.
This arrest comes amid a rise in campus protests globally, sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel, which led to ongoing military operations by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza and the West Bank. Tensions in the region escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel, resulting in civilian casualties and hostages. This prompted Israeli military action aimed at dismantling Hamas' infrastructure and rescuing hostages.
