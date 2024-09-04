Over 80 Dead in Boko Haram Assault on Northeastern Nigerian Village

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 18:35
Bulgaria: Over 80 Dead in Boko Haram Assault on Northeastern Nigerian Village

Suspected Boko Haram fighters launched an attack on a village in northeastern Nigeria, leading to significant casualties. The assault, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, involved the militants setting fire to shops and homes, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Local official Bulama Jalaluddeen confirmed that at least 81 people were killed in the attack. However, resident Modu Mohammed, from Mafa, reported that the number of dead could exceed 100, noting that some bodies were still lying in the bush and several residents were missing.

According to police spokesman Dungus Abdulkarim, around 150 suspected Boko Haram members, armed with rifles and RPGs, targeted Mafa ward. They were reportedly riding more than 50 motorcycles during the attack. Abdulkarim described the assault as a possible act of revenge by Boko Haram against local vigilantes who had previously killed two of their fighters.

Efforts are ongoing to verify the exact number of casualties. Jalaluddeen added that by the time soldiers arrived, relatives had already buried fifteen bodies, and some victims from nearby villages were also buried by their families before the soldiers' arrival. Many individuals are still unaccounted for.

Yobe State, where the village is located, has been heavily impacted by a 15-year insurgency by Boko Haram and other extremist groups, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and displaced over two million people. The militant groups have increasingly allied with criminal gangs known as "bandits," who also engage in killings, abductions, and arson.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nigeria, Boko Haram, village

Related Articles:

Panic in Voden: Bulgarian Village Faces Devastating Fire as Residents Evacuate (VIDEO)

The village of Voden in the Bolyarovo municipality of the Yambol region is currently facing a devastating fire

Society » Incidents | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51

Grandson Stabs Grandmother over 20 BGN in a Bulgarian Village

In a shocking incident in the Bulgarian village of Brestovene, a 65-year-old woman fell victim to a distressing attack by her own grandson. The assault, which occurred late last night, stemmed from a dispute over a mere 20 BGN

Crime | November 16, 2023, Thursday // 15:20

Locked Votes: Six Bulgarian Villages Await Round Three for Mayor!

In a rather unique turn of events following Sunday's local election runoff in Bulgaria, six villages across the country failed to elect a mayor in the second round, leading to new partial local elections

Politics | November 7, 2023, Tuesday // 09:27

Outrageous Video shows how the Local Elections in a Bulgarian Village were Manipulated! (VIDEO)

The members of the commission clearly think that the camera is not working and they are negotiating with each other in a very calm and businesslike manner

Politics | October 31, 2023, Tuesday // 17:46

A Man Opened Fire and Held Hostages in a Bulgarian Village - Later Surrendered to the Police

A man who opened fire and held hostages in the village of Valkovo, Sandanski region, was a patient in a psychiatric clinic. He has a criminal record

Crime | October 4, 2023, Wednesday // 09:26

Bulgaria: Mass Poisoning of Dogs and Cats in a Plovdiv village

The police are investigating the poisoning of dozens of dogs and cats in the Plovdiv village of Kaloyanovo

Crime | September 27, 2023, Wednesday // 11:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

European Commission to Include Minimum of 10 Women, Says Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the next European Commission will include at least ten women

World » EU | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:39

NVIDIA Faces $279 Billion Loss Amid AI Optimism Reevaluation

Nvidia experienced a significant loss last week, with its market capitalization dropping by 279 billion dollars due to a 9.5% decline in its share price

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:13

North Korea Allegedly Executes Officials in Wake of Severe Flooding

South Korea is closely observing reports suggesting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have executed officials in response to flood-related casualties earlier this year

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 15:22

Kremlin Revises Nuclear Doctrine Amid Western Support for Ukraine

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russia is revising its nuclear doctrine in response to perceived threats from the United States and its Western allies, who, according to Moscow, have escalated the conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:22

US Charges Hamas Leaders Over October 7 Attack on Israel

The United States has charged six senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, in connection with the group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7 of last year

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Elon Musk’s Starlink Adheres to Brazil's Supreme Court Ruling Against 'X'

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, has announced that it will comply with a recent order from Brazil's Supreme Court to block access to Musk's social media platform, "X"

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria