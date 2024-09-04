European Commission to Include Minimum of 10 Women, Says Ursula von der Leyen

Major European Commission Roles Set as von der Leyen Prepares for New Term
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has largely finalized her team for the upcoming term, with several key positions already designated
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the next European Commission will include at least ten women. Initially, only four women were proposed by the member states, aside from von der Leyen herself and Kaja Kallas, who was already appointed as the EU's top diplomat. However, following von der Leyen's insistence, the number of female candidates has now reached double digits. She stated that she is still in discussions with the candidate commissioners.
Von der Leyen emphasized that competence was the primary selection criterion. She stressed the importance of candidates having experience as prime ministers, ministers, deputy ministers, or senior diplomats and officials within European institutions. Additionally, she highlighted the need for a balanced representation—geographical, political, and gender-wise. She had requested that countries submit two candidates each—a man and a woman—but noted that only Bulgaria complied with this request.
The President of the European Commission is expected to present the proposed structure and composition of the new Commission to the European Parliament President's Council on September 11. Following this, the future European Commissioners will undergo interviews with the relevant parliamentary committees. If any candidate is not approved by MEPs, as was the case with Bulgarian nominee Rumiana Zheleva in 2009, the respective country will need to provide an alternative candidate.
Brussels anticipates that the new Commission will take office by November or December at the latest, depending on whether additional hearings are required.
Yesterday, Bulgarian candidates Ekaterina Zaharieva and Yulian Popov met separately with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. Zaharieva is expected to be favored, with a decision anticipated by the end of the week.
