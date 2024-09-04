Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt

Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards
Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). Preliminary information suggests that the suspect is a technical officer at the consulate, who is believed to have orchestrated a break-in with the intent to steal funds.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the relevant Bulgarian authorities to initiate further actions. An investigation into the matter, ordered by the MFA, is still ongoing.
Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai continues to operate under normal conditions and with its usual working hours.
We remind you that yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a break-in occurred at the Bulgarian Consulate General in Dubai outside of working hours. Local authorities were authorized to carry out an investigation, while the Ministry also launched its own inquiry into the incident.
