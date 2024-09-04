Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt Dubai @Pixabay

Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). Preliminary information suggests that the suspect is a technical officer at the consulate, who is believed to have orchestrated a break-in with the intent to steal funds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the relevant Bulgarian authorities to initiate further actions. An investigation into the matter, ordered by the MFA, is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai continues to operate under normal conditions and with its usual working hours.

We remind you that yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a break-in occurred at the Bulgarian Consulate General in Dubai outside of working hours. Local authorities were authorized to carry out an investigation, while the Ministry also launched its own inquiry into the incident.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dubai, Bulgarian, consulate, MFA

Related Articles:

Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there are currently 52,052 Bulgarian citizens lacking both an up-to-date permanent address and a valid identity card

Society | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

Bulgarian Tourist Dies After Confrontation with Hotel Staff in Turkish Resort

A Bulgarian tourist has died following a confrontation with hotel staff in the Turkish resort town of Kusadasi

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02

"Triumph" Selected as Bulgaria's Entry for 97th Academy Awards

The film "Triumph" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has been selected as Bulgaria's entry for the international film category at the 97th Academy Awards

Society » Culture | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 13:03

Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15

Renowned Bulgarian Journalist Ivan Garelov Dies at 81

The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81

Society » Obituaries | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

On September 10th: Bulgarian Cinema Festival Returns to Paris for Its 6th Edition!

The 6th edition of the Bulgarian Cinema Festival in Paris (Festival du Cinema Bulgare Paris) is set to take place from September 10 to 13, 2024, at the Le Grand Action cinema

Society » Culture | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgarian Consulate in Dubai Targeted in Break-In (UPDATED)

A break-in occurred at the Bulgarian consulate in Dubai, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics » Diplomacy | September 2, 2024, Monday // 14:19

North Macedonia's PM: No Dialogue with Bulgaria Until Regular Government Is in Place

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has rejected the idea of negotiating with the Bulgarian caretaker government, opting instead to wait for a regular cabinet to be elected in Bulgaria before initiating dialogue

Politics » Diplomacy | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 15:16

Citizenship Scandal: Hygienist Conducted Interviews at Bulgarian Consulate in Bitola!

Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev has revealed that a hygienist was found to have conducted interviews for Bulgarian citizenship at the Bulgarian consulate in Bitola

Politics » Diplomacy | August 2, 2024, Friday // 16:23

Political Dispute Over Nikolay Nenchev's Temporary Appointment in the Bulgarian Embassy in Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed the appointment of Nikolay Nenchev, the former Minister of Defense, as the temporary manager of Bulgaria's embassy in Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 12:08

President Radev Rejects Nikolay Nenchev as Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Citing Lack of Qualifications

President Rumen Radev has stated that Nikolay Nenchev does not possess the necessary qualifications to serve as Bulgaria's ambassador to Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:33

Belarus Extends Visa-Free Entry for Bulgaria

Belarus has temporarily extended its visa-free regime for Bulgaria and 34 other countries

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria