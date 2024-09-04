NVIDIA Faces $279 Billion Loss Amid AI Optimism Reevaluation
Nvidia experienced a significant loss last week, with its market capitalization dropping by 279 billion dollars due to a 9.5% decline in its share price. This marked the largest single-day decline for an American company in recent memory, according to Reuters. The drop was attributed to the fading optimism around artificial intelligence, which led to a sudden reassessment in the face of weaker economic data.
The broader chip manufacturers' index, RNLX, also saw a steep decline of 7.75%, its biggest one-day drop since 2020.
This downturn in Nvidia's stock came after the company provided a quarterly forecast that failed to meet the high expectations set by investors, despite a massive surge in its share value earlier in the year. The disappointing forecast led to a broader impact on the sector, with Intel’s stock also declining by about 9%.
Following the market close on Friday and the end of July, Nvidia had nearly recovered its capitalization for the year. However, the recent downturn has left the company with a 118% increase in its year-to-date share price.
Nvidia, which has been riding the AI wave, reported target results exceeding 30 billion dollars—beating expectations of 28.7 billion dollars—and more than doubling its profit to 16.6 billion dollars, surpassing forecasts by 1.6 billion dollars. Despite these strong figures, the team led by Jensen Huang acknowledged that results might fall short of expectations in the third quarter. This comes as some experts express concerns that the AI-driven optimism propelling Nvidia may be overblown.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Over 80 Dead in Boko Haram Assault on Northeastern Nigerian Village
Suspected Boko Haram fighters launched an attack on a village in northeastern Nigeria, leading to significant casualties.
European Commission to Include Minimum of 10 Women, Says Ursula von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the next European Commission will include at least ten women
North Korea Allegedly Executes Officials in Wake of Severe Flooding
South Korea is closely observing reports suggesting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have executed officials in response to flood-related casualties earlier this year
Kremlin Revises Nuclear Doctrine Amid Western Support for Ukraine
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russia is revising its nuclear doctrine in response to perceived threats from the United States and its Western allies, who, according to Moscow, have escalated the conflict in Ukraine
US Charges Hamas Leaders Over October 7 Attack on Israel
The United States has charged six senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, in connection with the group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7 of last year
Elon Musk’s Starlink Adheres to Brazil's Supreme Court Ruling Against 'X'
Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, has announced that it will comply with a recent order from Brazil's Supreme Court to block access to Musk's social media platform, "X"