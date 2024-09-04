Water Crisis in Bulgaria: Experts Cite Climate Change and Outdated Systems

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44
Bulgaria: Water Crisis in Bulgaria: Experts Cite Climate Change and Outdated Systems

The ongoing drought in Bulgaria is attributed to record-high temperatures and outdated infrastructure, according to Acting Minister of Environment and Waters, Petar Dimitrov. He presented his assessment during a hearing before the National Assembly, where he was joined by Minister of Agriculture, Georgi Tahov, and Regional Minister, Violeta Koritarova.

Dimitrov explained that the primary factor behind the diminished water resources in the country is the hydroclimatic conditions. The prolonged drought, high temperatures, lack of precipitation, minimal snow cover, a mild winter, and absence of spring flooding have collectively contributed to a significant reduction in surface water runoff and shallow underground aquifers. The minister highlighted that data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology show a 72% decrease in river runoff across the country in June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This reduction was most pronounced in the Danube Basin Management Region, where the river runoff dropped by 82% compared to the previous year. The decline continued into July and August, with the Western White Sea region experiencing a 63% decrease.

To address the climate change issue, Dimitrov stressed the importance of involving the scientific community immediately. He noted that the Ministry of Environment and Water (MoEW) manages 52 complex and significant dams, focusing on balanced resource distribution and promoting effective use. Despite the severe conditions, Dimitrov assured that there is no water rationing in settlements supplied by these major dams, with current dam volumes at about 67% of capacity.

The shortage of water is exacerbated by inefficiencies in the distribution and use of drinking and irrigation water, Dimitrov noted. He emphasized the urgent need for new facilities and better maintenance of existing infrastructure, calling for a state policy to address these issues.

Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov acknowledged that this year has been particularly dry, with reduced dam volumes, though he maintained that the dams are not drying up. The largest dams are being monitored daily, and they currently hold 43.5% of their total capacity.

Regional Minister Violeta Koritarova underscored the comprehensive nature of the water supply problem, citing the outdated infrastructure as a major issue. She highlighted that the water supply network spans over 75,000 kilometers and emphasized the need for state investment in the construction of new dams. Koritarova criticized the lack of progress in developing a new strategy for the water sector, noting that the previous strategy expired in 2023.

Protests have erupted in several regions due to the lack of water, with a total of 403 settlements, including 14 cities and 389 villages across 25 regions, currently under water rationing. Koritarova concluded that only two dams have been built in the last 30 years, a figure she deemed grossly insufficient to meet the drinking and domestic water needs of the population.

