North Korea Allegedly Executes Officials in Wake of Severe Flooding

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 15:22
South Korea is closely observing reports suggesting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have executed officials in response to flood-related casualties earlier this year, according to local media in Seoul. The National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea is said to be monitoring the situation after detecting potential signs of such actions, as reported by Yonhap.

During an emergency politburo meeting held in late July, Kim reportedly expressed intentions to punish officials responsible for the extensive damage caused by heavy rains, which led to widespread flooding and displaced thousands. According to North Korean state media, KCNA, several officials, including the public security minister and heads of the ruling party's provincial committees, were removed from their positions due to the handling of the flood crisis.

In July, Kim personally visited the flood-affected areas in Sinuiju and Uiju County, directing a military-led operation to rescue approximately 5,000 stranded residents using helicopters. A previous report from South Korea's unification ministry, also cited by Yonhap, indicated that North Korea had likely sustained "considerable" damage, pointing to the urgent need to restore essential services such as electricity, communication lines, and medical supplies.

North Korean state media had also released images of Kim inspecting the flooded areas in Sinuiju while aboard a lifeboat, with the village appearing heavily submerged, with buildings nearly covered by water, as observed by media outlets in Seoul.

