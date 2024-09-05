Kremlin Revises Nuclear Doctrine Amid Western Support for Ukraine

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russia is revising its nuclear doctrine in response to perceived threats from the United States and its Western allies, who, according to Moscow, have escalated the conflict in Ukraine and disregarded Russia's security concerns. As the largest nuclear power globally, Russia is adjusting its nuclear policy, which outlines the conditions under which it would employ nuclear weapons. This change is linked to Western support for Ukraine, which Russia invaded in 2022.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attributed the need for a revised doctrine to what he described as the West’s aggressive stance and refusal to engage in dialogue with Russia. Peskov criticized the US for dismantling the post-Cold War security framework in Europe and for intensifying the conflict in Ukraine. He indicated that the review of the nuclear doctrine is in its preliminary stages, with current tensions being analyzed to inform potential changes.

Under Russia's existing nuclear doctrine, established in a 2020 decree by President Vladimir Putin, the country may use nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack or a conventional assault threatening the nation's existence. The US and Russia, possessing approximately 88% of the world’s nuclear arsenal, are both modernizing their nuclear forces, with China also rapidly expanding its nuclear capabilities.

In the context of the ongoing Ukraine war, the US is nearing an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles that could strike deep into Russian territory. This development has raised concerns in Moscow about the potential for increased conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that any attacks on Russia using such weapons would provoke an immediate and severe response.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC News that Ukraine intends to hold onto the Russian territories it recently seized. Zelensky stated that maintaining control over these areas is central to his strategy for ending the war and pushing for negotiations with President Vladimir Putin. Despite the surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region on August 6, Kyiv claims to control nearly 500 square miles of Russian land and has taken numerous prisoners.

Zelensky revealed that the incursion was intended as a preemptive strike to prevent Russia from establishing a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border. He noted that the Biden administration was not informed of the operation beforehand, as the plans were kept highly confidential to ensure its success. Zelensky suggested that this operational secrecy contributed to the incursion’s effectiveness.

Despite the incursion's apparent success, Ukraine faces ongoing challenges in the east, where Russian forces are making gradual advances. The Ukrainian counteroffensive aims to force Russia to redeploy troops from the front lines, particularly in the east, though there has been no significant decrease in Russian activity around key locations like Pokrovsk.

As the conflict continues, Ukraine remains focused on negotiating from a position of strength. A second peace summit is anticipated in November, following the first held in Switzerland in June, with Ukraine insisting on Russian participation for meaningful diplomacy. Russian officials have already dismissed the possibility of negotiations due to Ukraine's recent military actions.