The right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has once again failed in its attempt to initiate a referendum aimed at preserving the Bulgarian lev. The proposal for a national poll asking, "Do you agree that the Bulgarian lev should be the only official currency in Bulgaria until 2043?" was rejected.
The draft resolution, submitted on July 10, was defeated with 102 votes against, 2 abstentions from GERB, and only 63 votes in favor. Support for the proposal came from "Revival," "There Is Such a People" (TISP), four members of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and 12 non-affiliated members.
This is the second failed attempt by "Revival" to push for a referendum on this issue. The previous year, the National Assembly had also rejected a similar proposal, citing conflicts with international treaties that Bulgaria is bound by. The Constitutional Court had upheld this decision.
The leader of "Revival" Kostadin Kostadinov presented arguments against the euro:
"The truth is that at the moment the situation is as follows: the European Union is not developing. The European Union is harmful in its form, in its form. We have said many times that if it is not reformed, there should be a referendum on leaving".
For his part, Martin Dimitrov explained why he voted against the request for a referendum:
"It is now clear to all Bulgarian citizens who 'Revival' are. These are the ones who want BRICS, these are the ones who want to leave the European Union, these are the ones who are in Moscow more often than in Bulgaria".
As the new legislative session begins in September, "Revival" is expected to make another push for the referendum.
