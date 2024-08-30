Father Kills 17-Year-Old Son with Wooden Stake in Montana

Pleven Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Scooter Fall
A 17-year-old boy from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovo municipality, died after his father struck him with a wooden stake. The incident occurred following a family dispute in their residence located in Montana.
Early on September 3, the Montana police received an alert from Emergency Services about a 17-year-old boy being brought in by his parents. Medical personnel at the hospital confirmed the boy's death upon arrival.
The boy’s body showed visible signs of violence, including blood clots in the chest area. The family, originally from Zamfirovo, was residing in the "Kosharnik" district of Montana at the time of the incident.
Forensic experts examined the scene, and Montana police investigators determined that during a family argument, the 36-year-old father, a convicted criminal from Zamfirovo, attacked his son with a wooden stake. After the attack, he transported the boy to the hospital in Montana.
The father has been detained for up to 24 hours at the Montana Regional Office. Witnesses present at the scene have been identified, and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered and seized.
The boy’s body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy. Criminal investigators in Montana are continuing their investigation into the case.
