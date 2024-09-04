US Charges Hamas Leaders Over October 7 Attack on Israel

The United States has charged six senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, in connection with the group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7 of last year. The charges, announced by the US Justice Department on September 3, involve seven counts, including murders and kidnappings of numerous civilians, including American citizens. The indictment also accuses Iran and Hezbollah of providing financial support and weapons to Hamas.

According to the Justice Department's complaint, the defendants are either deceased or still at large. The charges include allegations of "financing and directing a decades-long campaign to murder American citizens and endanger US security," as detailed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. On October 7, Hamas, led by these individuals, killed nearly 1,200 people, including over 40 Americans, and kidnapped hundreds of others. Recently, it was reported that Hamas had murdered an additional six hostages, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Israeli-American.

In response, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the killing of Goldberg-Polin, who was found dead in a Gaza tunnel and later laid to rest in Jerusalem. Other Hamas leaders charged include former leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran; Marwan Issa, deputy leader of Hamas' armed wing; Khaled Mashaal, head of the group's external operations; and Mohammed Deif and Ali Baraka.

Hamas, officially known as Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyya, has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the US since 1997. Sinwar, the current leader, has been prominent in the Gaza Strip and is a co-founder of the al-Qassam Brigades. Deif, also known as Mohammed Al-Masri, was the commander-in-chief of the al-Qassam Brigades until his reported death in July. Issa, who held the deputy commander role, is also reported dead. Mashaal, formerly the chairman of Hamas' Politburo, now heads the group's diaspora office in Qatar, while Baraka has led Hamas' national relations abroad from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the US has stressed the urgency of finalizing a ceasefire deal in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that both Israeli and Palestinian civilians, suffering from the war's effects, cannot afford further delays. He noted progress in negotiations and highlighted that achieving a final agreement will require both sides to seek solutions rather than focusing on obstacles.

Miller also addressed the demand for justice for the six hostages recently killed, including Goldberg-Polin. The bodies of these captives were found in a Hamas-run tunnel in Gaza. The brutal murder of these individuals has sparked widespread outrage in Israel, with large-scale protests demanding a ceasefire and the return of remaining captives. Demonstrators have blocked roads and staged protests outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.