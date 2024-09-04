Elon Musk’s Starlink Adheres to Brazil's Supreme Court Ruling Against 'X'

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:54
Bulgaria: Elon Musk’s Starlink Adheres to Brazil's Supreme Court Ruling Against 'X'

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, has announced that it will comply with a recent order from Brazil's Supreme Court to block access to Musk's social media platform, "X", in the country. The company stated on X on September 3 that they are "doing everything possible to keep you connected" despite what they described as the "illegal treatment" of Starlink, including the freezing of their assets.

Starlink emphasized its compliance with the court's order to block access to "X" in Brazil, while also noting that they are exploring all legal options, along with others who believe that the recent orders by Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes violate the Brazilian constitution.

The decision to block "X" in Brazil follows a unanimous vote by all five judges of the Supreme Court on September 2 to uphold the ban. The order was initially issued by Justice Alexandre de Moraes after Musk's company failed to meet a court-imposed deadline to appoint a legal representative in Brazil.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his approval, telling CNN Brasil that he was "satisfied" with the ruling and that it sends a strong message. Moraes had earlier warned Musk on August 29 to appoint a legal representative for "X" in Brazil within 24 hours or face a nationwide suspension. Starlink, in turn, has initiated legal proceedings, contesting the legality of the order.

