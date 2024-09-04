Injury Forces Grigor Dimitrov to Withdraw from US Open Quarterfinals

Sports | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 09:58
Bulgaria: Injury Forces Grigor Dimitrov to Withdraw from US Open Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov has concluded his participation in the US Open Tennis Championship due to an injury that forced him to withdraw from his quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe on the Arthur Ashe Center Court at the Flushing Meadows complex in New York. Tiafoe was leading 6:3, 6:7(5), 6:3, and had a 4:1 advantage in the fourth set when Dimitrov decided to retire from the match.

Despite receiving medical attention between the third and fourth sets, Dimitrov was unable to continue, ending his journey in New York on a disappointing note. Tiafoe secured a spot in the semifinals, where he will face his compatriot Taylor Fritz. Reflecting on his victory, Tiafoe expressed mixed emotions, saying, “Obviously it's not the way I wanted to go forward, but I'm happy to make it to the semi-finals for the second time here. I hope you'll be watching me against another American in the semifinals."

After the match, Dimitrov candidly discussed his situation, attributing his injury to the physical toll of the tournament, particularly his previous round against Andrey Rublev. He acknowledged that his recovery process has slowed down and that he had felt discomfort even before the match. "Yeah, I think (the injury) is a combination of everything," Dimitrov stated, noting that despite the circumstances, he must "hold my head high" and focus on what's ahead.

Dimitrov also emphasized the need to reassess his preparation methods, acknowledging that improvements could be made. He praised Tiafoe's performance, acknowledging that the American pushed him to his limits during the match. Dimitrov expressed determination to move forward despite the setbacks, saying, "It's piling up... I just have to put that aside for now and focus on what's ahead. There are many good things around the corner."

Reflecting on the broader picture, Dimitrov mentioned that this was the second consecutive Grand Slam where he faced similar challenges. However, with his experience, he recognized when it was sensible to continue and when it was not, accepting the situation with a focus on future opportunities.

