Ukraine Endures New Wave of Russian Missile Strikes: Lviv Targeted

World » UKRAINE | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 09:47
Bulgaria: Ukraine Endures New Wave of Russian Missile Strikes: Lviv Targeted

Ukraine is enduring yet another missile assault from Russia following a series of deadly strikes in recent days. The latest wave of attacks includes Russian cruise missiles and drones flying over various regions, from the easternmost areas to Lviv in the West. Reports indicate that residential buildings were hit in Lviv, with explosions also heard in Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv, possibly due to anti-aircraft systems. The Ukrainian Air Force has urged citizens not to ignore air alerts, while in Poland, warplanes have been deployed to protect NATO airspace if necessary.

This marks another large-scale Russian offensive within the last 10 days. In the deadliest strike since the start of the war, at least 50 people were killed and over 270 wounded in Poltava after rockets fired from occupied Crimea targeted a military institute and a nearby medical facility. The attack prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to call for expedited military aid and permission to use supplied weapons against Russian territory.

The attack in Poltava, which claimed 50 lives, was condemned by US President Joe Biden, who reiterated Washington's commitment to supporting Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defenses. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky received a visit from Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Grossi’s visit follows a series of Russian strikes that recently forced the shutdown of nuclear power in Ukraine, putting the plants at risk of accidents. He is also set to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, currently under Russian control. Grossi expressed concerns over the plant's "very unstable" situation and the potential for a nuclear disaster.

During his visit, Grossi agreed with Zelensky to provide Ukraine with technical support and safety advice for the deployment of nuclear reactors from Bulgaria’s unrealized Belene project at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. The IAEA has committed to assisting Ukraine in purchasing these reactors.

In Lviv, a Russian missile and drone attack injured 17 people, including children aged 10 and 15, and claimed the lives of two. According to the regional governor, five of the injured are in serious condition. The attack also led to the cancellation of classes in some schools and disruptions to train schedules due to an impact near the station. The UNIAN agency reports that 15 patients were hospitalized as a result of the strikes.

In the past week, Russian forces have targeted multiple Ukrainian cities, focusing on energy infrastructure and civilian objects. On Friday and Sunday, missile strikes hit an apartment block, a sports hall, and a shopping center in Kharkiv. The escalating attacks have intensified calls from Ukrainian leaders for increased international military support.

Related Articles:

Kremlin Revises Nuclear Doctrine Amid Western Support for Ukraine

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russia is revising its nuclear doctrine in response to perceived threats from the United States and its Western allies, who, according to Moscow, have escalated the conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:22

Major Government Shake-Up Continues in Ukraine as Foreign Minister Kuleba Steps Down

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his letter of resignation

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:08

Russian Missile Attack on Poltava: At Least 41 Dead, Over 180 Injured in Devastating Strike

Today, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at the city of Poltava, resulting in at least 41 deaths and over 180 injuries

World » Ukraine | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:51

Russian Forces Tighten Encirclement of Vuhledar

Russia has announced that it is tightening its encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the town of Vuhledar (Ugledar) in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:39

Vulin to Hold Talks with Putin Amid Strengthening Serbia-Russia Ties

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week

World » Southeast Europe | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18

Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15
