Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there are currently 52,052 Bulgarian citizens lacking both an up-to-date permanent address and a valid identity card. Of these individuals, 2,291 are between the ages of 14 and 18, while the remaining 49,761 are adults. This information was revealed in response to a parliamentary inquiry from Denitsa Sacheva of GERB, which addressed the issue of issuing identity cards without a permanent address.

The inquiry highlighted that some Bulgarians cannot obtain a permanent address due to difficulties in proving residency in regulated real estate, thus hindering their ability to apply for an identity card. Additionally, the minister's response indicated that 18,604 people are currently using expired ID cards, and 843 individuals lack any permanent address.

Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov noted that the process for issuing identity cards is governed by the Law on Bulgarian Personal Documents and related regulations. The Law on Civil Registration outlines the conditions for registering individuals, with the Main Directorate "Civil Registration and Administrative Services" at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works overseeing this data. The registration of addresses is managed by municipal or regional authorities, or designated officials, who handle applications from individuals.