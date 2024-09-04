Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards

Society | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31
Bulgaria: Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there are currently 52,052 Bulgarian citizens lacking both an up-to-date permanent address and a valid identity card. Of these individuals, 2,291 are between the ages of 14 and 18, while the remaining 49,761 are adults. This information was revealed in response to a parliamentary inquiry from Denitsa Sacheva of GERB, which addressed the issue of issuing identity cards without a permanent address.

The inquiry highlighted that some Bulgarians cannot obtain a permanent address due to difficulties in proving residency in regulated real estate, thus hindering their ability to apply for an identity card. Additionally, the minister's response indicated that 18,604 people are currently using expired ID cards, and 843 individuals lack any permanent address.

Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov noted that the process for issuing identity cards is governed by the Law on Bulgarian Personal Documents and related regulations. The Law on Civil Registration outlines the conditions for registering individuals, with the Main Directorate "Civil Registration and Administrative Services" at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works overseeing this data. The registration of addresses is managed by municipal or regional authorities, or designated officials, who handle applications from individuals.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: identity card, Bulgarian, ID

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt

Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai

Politics » Diplomacy | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Tourist Dies After Confrontation with Hotel Staff in Turkish Resort

A Bulgarian tourist has died following a confrontation with hotel staff in the Turkish resort town of Kusadasi

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02

"Triumph" Selected as Bulgaria's Entry for 97th Academy Awards

The film "Triumph" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has been selected as Bulgaria's entry for the international film category at the 97th Academy Awards

Society » Culture | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 13:03

Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15

Renowned Bulgarian Journalist Ivan Garelov Dies at 81

The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81

Society » Obituaries | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

On September 10th: Bulgarian Cinema Festival Returns to Paris for Its 6th Edition!

The 6th edition of the Bulgarian Cinema Festival in Paris (Festival du Cinema Bulgare Paris) is set to take place from September 10 to 13, 2024, at the Le Grand Action cinema

Society » Culture | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Warm and Sunny Day Forecast, Thunderstorms Possible in Higher Elevations

The weather on September 5 is expected to be mostly sunny across the country

Society » Environment | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 18:39

Water Crisis in Bulgaria: Experts Cite Climate Change and Outdated Systems

The ongoing drought in Bulgaria is attributed to record-high temperatures and outdated infrastructure

Society » Environment | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44

Bulgaria: Ancient Thracian Sacrificial Altars Unearthed at Perperikon

Bulgarian archaeologists at Perperikon have uncovered new evidence of ancient life, including a system of blood sacrifice altars used for divination

Society » Archaeology | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 13:14

Father Kills 17-Year-Old Son with Wooden Stake in Montana

A 17-year-old boy from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovo municipality, died after his father struck him with a wooden stake

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:58

Bulgaria Secures 20 New Electric Locomotives with €511M Contract

Bulgaria is set to receive 20 new electric locomotives, funded through the Recovery and Sustainability Plan

Society | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:00

Sunny Start with Afternoon Storms in Bulgaria

On September 4, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon

Society » Environment | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 17:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria