Bulgaria Secures 20 New Electric Locomotives with €511M Contract

Society | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Secures 20 New Electric Locomotives with €511M Contract @Ministry of Transport

Bulgaria is set to receive 20 new electric locomotives, funded through the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, according to a statement from the government press center. The contract for these locomotives will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

The trains have a capacity of at least 300 seats, maintenance for a period of 15 years and staff training.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications is the contracting authority, while the Škoda Transportation and Škoda Wagonka consortium will handle the execution of the project. The total value of the rolling stock amounts to 511.4 million leva, with a delivery timeframe of two years.

It will be used for the long railway routes in the country, such as Sofia-Burgas, Sofia-Varna and Sofia-Ruse.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: locomotives, Bulgaria, trains

Related Articles:

Water Crisis in Bulgaria: Experts Cite Climate Change and Outdated Systems

The ongoing drought in Bulgaria is attributed to record-high temperatures and outdated infrastructure

Society » Environment | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44

Gold Medalist Ruzhdi Ruzhdi Returns to Bulgaria After the Paralympic Games in Paris

Paralympian Ruzhdi Ruzhdi and discus thrower Stella Eneva returned to Bulgaria on a direct flight from Paris

Sports | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:10

Greece and Turkey Seek Alternative Transport Routes to Bypass Bulgaria

The 44th General Assembly of the Union of Road Transport Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region (BSEC-URTA) and various major international transport events are currently underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Business | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32

Bulgaria Secures Engineering Contract with South Korean and American Firms for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

In the coming two months, the company "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers" is set to finalize an engineering contract with a consortium comprised of South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction and the American firm Westinghouse Electric Company.

Business » Energy | September 2, 2024, Monday // 18:36

Bulgaria: DPS Factions Clash Over Election Registration, CEC Delays Process

The registration of parties for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, on October 27, was delayed for two and a half hours as the Central Election Commission (CEC) held an extraordinary meeting

Politics | September 2, 2024, Monday // 13:04

EU Warns North Macedonia: Corridor 8 Funds for Bulgaria Connection Must Not Be Diverted

The European Union has issued a stern warning to the Macedonian government regarding the allocation of funds for Corridor 8, stressing that these funds must not be redirected to other projects or transport corridors

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2024, Monday // 12:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Warm and Sunny Day Forecast, Thunderstorms Possible in Higher Elevations

The weather on September 5 is expected to be mostly sunny across the country

Society » Environment | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 18:39

Water Crisis in Bulgaria: Experts Cite Climate Change and Outdated Systems

The ongoing drought in Bulgaria is attributed to record-high temperatures and outdated infrastructure

Society » Environment | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44

Bulgaria: Ancient Thracian Sacrificial Altars Unearthed at Perperikon

Bulgarian archaeologists at Perperikon have uncovered new evidence of ancient life, including a system of blood sacrifice altars used for divination

Society » Archaeology | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 13:14

Father Kills 17-Year-Old Son with Wooden Stake in Montana

A 17-year-old boy from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovo municipality, died after his father struck him with a wooden stake

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:58

Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there are currently 52,052 Bulgarian citizens lacking both an up-to-date permanent address and a valid identity card

Society | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

Sunny Start with Afternoon Storms in Bulgaria

On September 4, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon

Society » Environment | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 17:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria