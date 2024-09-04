Bulgaria Secures 20 New Electric Locomotives with €511M Contract

Water Crisis in Bulgaria: Experts Cite Climate Change and Outdated Systems
The ongoing drought in Bulgaria is attributed to record-high temperatures and outdated infrastructure
Bulgaria is set to receive 20 new electric locomotives, funded through the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, according to a statement from the government press center. The contract for these locomotives will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.
The trains have a capacity of at least 300 seats, maintenance for a period of 15 years and staff training.
The Ministry of Transport and Communications is the contracting authority, while the Škoda Transportation and Škoda Wagonka consortium will handle the execution of the project. The total value of the rolling stock amounts to 511.4 million leva, with a delivery timeframe of two years.
It will be used for the long railway routes in the country, such as Sofia-Burgas, Sofia-Varna and Sofia-Ruse.
