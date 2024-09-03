Deadly Makala Prison Break: 129 Killed, 59 Injured in DRC Congo

World | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 17:30
Bulgaria: Deadly Makala Prison Break: 129 Killed, 59 Injured in DRC Congo

An escape attempt at Makala Central Prison in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resulted in at least 129 deaths and 59 injuries, the government reported on Tuesday. The fatalities include 24 individuals who were shot, while the remaining deaths occurred due to jostling and suffocation.

Minister of Interior and Security, Jacquemain Shabani L, disclosed the grim details in a statement posted on "X", explaining that significant material damage was also inflicted. “On Monday, September 2, 2024, the escape attempt at Makala Central Prison led to numerous casualties and substantial property damage,” Shabani said. “Following the instructions from higher authorities, I convened an emergency meeting with the heads of defense and security services.”

Shabani noted that in addition to the fatalities, 59 individuals were injured and taken into care by the government, and there were reports of some women being raped. He also mentioned that administrative buildings, including the registry, infirmary, and food depots, were destroyed by fire.

The minister reassured the public that calm has been restored and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with updates to be provided as more details emerge.

Earlier, a government spokesperson and Minister of Communications and Media had announced the escape attempt on "X", urging the Kinshasa population to remain calm while security services worked to restore order.

Makala prison, the largest in the country, houses between 14,000 to 15,000 detainees, far exceeding its capacity of 1,500. This is not the first incident at the facility; in 2017, over 4,000 prisoners escaped during a nighttime attack, as reported by Al Jazeera.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Congo, prison, Makala

Related Articles:

Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday

World » Russia | August 23, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Evelin Banev 'Brendo': Serving Time in Bulgaria, Yet Awaiting Foreign Sentences

Evelin Banev, also known as "Brendo", began serving his six-year prison sentence for money laundering from drug trafficking on Monday

Crime | June 28, 2024, Friday // 14:51

Bulgarians Sentenced Up to 8 Years for Massive UK Welfare Fraud

The court in London's Wood Green district has handed down prison sentences ranging from 3 to 8 years for four Bulgarians involved in one of the largest welfare benefit frauds and money laundering schemes in the United Kingdom

Crime | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 17:27

Burgas Prison: Inmate Killed in Altercation

Two prisoners got into a fight, and one of them died after the fight

Crime | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:33

BREAKING: Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Died In Penal Colony (UPDATED)

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died in the IK-3 penal colony in Yamal-Nenets region in Russia

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 13:20

Convicted George Floyd Murderer, Derek Chauvin, Stabbed in Prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the killing of George Floyd, faced a violent incident in a federal prison in Arizona, being reportedly stabbed by an inmate

World | November 25, 2023, Saturday // 10:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

US Charges Hamas Leaders Over October 7 Attack on Israel

The United States has charged six senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, in connection with the group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7 of last year

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Elon Musk’s Starlink Adheres to Brazil's Supreme Court Ruling Against 'X'

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, has announced that it will comply with a recent order from Brazil's Supreme Court to block access to Musk's social media platform, "X"

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:54

Major Government Shake-Up Continues in Ukraine as Foreign Minister Kuleba Steps Down

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his letter of resignation

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:08

Ukraine Endures New Wave of Russian Missile Strikes: Lviv Targeted

Ukraine is enduring yet another missile assault from Russia following a series of deadly strikes in recent days.

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 09:47

Major European Commission Roles Set as von der Leyen Prepares for New Term

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has largely finalized her team for the upcoming term, with several key positions already designated

World » EU | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:18

Volkswagen Considers Shutting German Factories for the First Time in 87 Years

Volkswagen is considering the unprecedented step of closing its factories in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history as part of a broader effort to cut costs amidst increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers

World » EU | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 15:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria