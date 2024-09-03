Deadly Makala Prison Break: 129 Killed, 59 Injured in DRC Congo

An escape attempt at Makala Central Prison in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resulted in at least 129 deaths and 59 injuries, the government reported on Tuesday. The fatalities include 24 individuals who were shot, while the remaining deaths occurred due to jostling and suffocation.

Minister of Interior and Security, Jacquemain Shabani L, disclosed the grim details in a statement posted on "X", explaining that significant material damage was also inflicted. “On Monday, September 2, 2024, the escape attempt at Makala Central Prison led to numerous casualties and substantial property damage,” Shabani said. “Following the instructions from higher authorities, I convened an emergency meeting with the heads of defense and security services.”

Shabani noted that in addition to the fatalities, 59 individuals were injured and taken into care by the government, and there were reports of some women being raped. He also mentioned that administrative buildings, including the registry, infirmary, and food depots, were destroyed by fire.

The minister reassured the public that calm has been restored and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with updates to be provided as more details emerge.

Earlier, a government spokesperson and Minister of Communications and Media had announced the escape attempt on "X", urging the Kinshasa population to remain calm while security services worked to restore order.

Makala prison, the largest in the country, houses between 14,000 to 15,000 detainees, far exceeding its capacity of 1,500. This is not the first incident at the facility; in 2017, over 4,000 prisoners escaped during a nighttime attack, as reported by Al Jazeera.