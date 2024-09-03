Deadly Makala Prison Break: 129 Killed, 59 Injured in DRC Congo

Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison
Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday
An escape attempt at Makala Central Prison in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resulted in at least 129 deaths and 59 injuries, the government reported on Tuesday. The fatalities include 24 individuals who were shot, while the remaining deaths occurred due to jostling and suffocation.
Minister of Interior and Security, Jacquemain Shabani L, disclosed the grim details in a statement posted on "X", explaining that significant material damage was also inflicted. “On Monday, September 2, 2024, the escape attempt at Makala Central Prison led to numerous casualties and substantial property damage,” Shabani said. “Following the instructions from higher authorities, I convened an emergency meeting with the heads of defense and security services.”
Shabani noted that in addition to the fatalities, 59 individuals were injured and taken into care by the government, and there were reports of some women being raped. He also mentioned that administrative buildings, including the registry, infirmary, and food depots, were destroyed by fire.
The minister reassured the public that calm has been restored and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with updates to be provided as more details emerge.
Earlier, a government spokesperson and Minister of Communications and Media had announced the escape attempt on "X", urging the Kinshasa population to remain calm while security services worked to restore order.
Makala prison, the largest in the country, houses between 14,000 to 15,000 detainees, far exceeding its capacity of 1,500. This is not the first incident at the facility; in 2017, over 4,000 prisoners escaped during a nighttime attack, as reported by Al Jazeera.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The United States has charged six senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, in connection with the group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7 of last year
Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, has announced that it will comply with a recent order from Brazil's Supreme Court to block access to Musk's social media platform, "X"
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his letter of resignation
Ukraine is enduring yet another missile assault from Russia following a series of deadly strikes in recent days.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has largely finalized her team for the upcoming term, with several key positions already designated
Volkswagen is considering the unprecedented step of closing its factories in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history as part of a broader effort to cut costs amidst increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023