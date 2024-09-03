Gold Medalist Ruzhdi Ruzhdi Returns to Bulgaria After the Paralympic Games in Paris

Paralympian Ruzhdi Ruzhdi and discus thrower Stella Eneva returned to Bulgaria on a direct flight from Paris. Ruzhdi Ruzhdi secured the gold medal in shot put at the Paris Paralympic Games. His winning throw of 12.40 meters earned him the top prize at this major event for athletes with disabilities.

Last week, Ruzhdi Ruzhdi clinched the gold medal for Bulgaria in the F55 shot put category at the Paris Paralympics, achieving his best throw of the season with a distance of 12.40 meters on his third attempt.

Throughout the competition, Ruzhdi surpassed 12 meters in five of his six attempts, outshining all nine other competitors who fell short of this mark. This triumph adds to Ruzhdi's impressive Paralympic record, having previously won gold in Rio and silver at the Tokyo Games, where Brazil's Walter Santos, now fifth with a throw of 11.68 meters, had bested him.