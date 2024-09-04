Bulgarian Tourist Dies After Confrontation with Hotel Staff in Turkish Resort

Society » INCIDENTS | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tourist Dies After Confrontation with Hotel Staff in Turkish Resort @Pixabay

A Bulgarian tourist has died following a confrontation with hotel staff in the Turkish resort town of Kusadasi. Turkish media reported that the man, who was intoxicated, became agitated and began shouting at the hotel staff.

Security personnel intervened, restraining him with handcuffs, after which he suddenly collapsed. Emergency services were called, but the medical team arriving on the scene could only confirm his death.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, and an investigation into the incident has commenced. All surveillance footage has been collected as part of the probe, and 14 hotel employees have been detained in connection with the case.

Tags: Bulgarian, tourist, Kusadasi, Turkish

