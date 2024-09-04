Russian Missile Attack on Poltava: At Least 41 Dead, Over 180 Injured in Devastating Strike

Today, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at the city of Poltava, resulting in at least 41 deaths and over 180 injuries, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The missiles struck an educational institution and a nearby medical facility, causing significant damage to the building of the Military Institute of Communications, as reported by "The Kyiv Independent".

Occupiers attacked Poltava: 41 people killed, more than 180 wounded



According to preliminary reports, the Russian army launched ballistic strikes on the building of the Institute of Communications and a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/XnHV3xhDKP — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 3, 2024

The Defense Ministry reported that the time between the alarm and the missile impact was so brief that many people were caught during an evacuation to bomb shelters. Rescue teams and medics are still working at the site, with many individuals trapped under the debris. By around 2 p.m. local time, emergency services had managed to rescue 25 people, including 11 from the rubble.

‼️Absolutely horrific news coming out about Poltava where russia just hit a hit an educational institution & a hospital with two ballistic missiles. There’s already 41 dead and 180 injured. There truly is no limit to russian evil. I seriously feel sick. #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/MoGouE66SL — Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) September 3, 2024

The Defense Ministry expressed condolences to the victims' families and condemned the attack as a blatant act of terrorism intended to intimidate Ukrainians. They urged the public to remain calm and rely only on official sources for information, dismissing any speculative reports about the tragedy.

President Zelensky has called for an operational investigation into the attack on Poltava. The region, located in central Ukraine, has frequently been targeted by Russian drone and missile strikes.