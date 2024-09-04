Russian Forces Tighten Encirclement of Vuhledar
Russia has announced that it is tightening its encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the town of Vuhledar (Ugledar) in the Donetsk region. According to the Russian news agency TASS, Ukrainian troops in Vuhledar find themselves in a semicircle, with the town being shelled from multiple directions. Russian forces have reportedly severed the supply lines to Ukrainian troops and taken control of a key highway leading to the city, making all major roads inaccessible to the Ukrainian military.
Before the conflict, Vuhledar had a population of 14,000.
Updated map showing Russian advances west of Vuhledar and in New York. The map also shows expanded grey zone in Vodiane and Halytsynivka. They say the battle for Prechystivka continues.https://t.co/h7oovVLpyqhttps://t.co/Q18cXllPN4 https://t.co/AVWfyJUGBj pic.twitter.com/WXvcXyIbU3— Rob Lee (@RALee85) September 2, 2024
Meanwhile, Ukrainian OSINT analysts from the DeepState project have updated their interactive front-line map, noting new advances by Russian forces in the Donetsk region. The Russians have reportedly made progress in the Toretsk and Vremivka axes, gaining ground in the western part of the village of New York on the Toretsk axis and occupying part of the settlement of Prechystivka on the Vremivka axis. Additionally, DeepState analysts observed a stabilization of the front line by Ukrainian forces near the village of Halytsynivka.
Earlier reports indicated that fortifications are being constructed in some districts of Pokrovsk in anticipation of potential street battles. This follows concerns raised by Roman Ponomarenko, an officer in the Azov brigade of Ukraine's National Guard, who stated that the situation in the Donetsk region appears to be slipping out of control for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
