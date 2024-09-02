Vulin to Hold Talks with Putin Amid Strengthening Serbia-Russia Ties

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, as confirmed by Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser. The meeting will take place during the ninth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

On September 4, Putin is also set to meet with Han Zheng, Vice President of the People's Republic of China, followed by his meeting with Vulin, according to a report from TASS, citing Ushakov.

Vulin, who previously served as the director of the Serbian intelligence agency BIA, was sanctioned by the United States in July last year. The sanctions were imposed due to accusations of his involvement in illegal arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and abuse of power. Vulin is known for his strong pro-Russian and anti-European stance. He recently visited Moscow, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.