Vulin to Hold Talks with Putin Amid Strengthening Serbia-Russia Ties
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, as confirmed by Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser. The meeting will take place during the ninth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
On September 4, Putin is also set to meet with Han Zheng, Vice President of the People's Republic of China, followed by his meeting with Vulin, according to a report from TASS, citing Ushakov.
Vulin, who previously served as the director of the Serbian intelligence agency BIA, was sanctioned by the United States in July last year. The sanctions were imposed due to accusations of his involvement in illegal arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and abuse of power. Vulin is known for his strong pro-Russian and anti-European stance. He recently visited Moscow, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Kosovo Police Block Serbs from Accessing Workplaces in Northern Mitrovica
Kosovo police prevented Kosovo Serbs from accessing their workplaces in front of the Mitrovica municipality building
EU Warns North Macedonia: Corridor 8 Funds for Bulgaria Connection Must Not Be Diverted
The European Union has issued a stern warning to the Macedonian government regarding the allocation of funds for Corridor 8, stressing that these funds must not be redirected to other projects or transport corridors
Romania Struggles with Rising Debt, Eurozone Entry in Jeopardy
Romania's public debt is nearing the critical threshold of 60% of GDP, as outlined by the Maastricht criteria, further distancing the country from its goal of adopting the euro
Serbia to Acquire 12 French Rafale Jets for €2.7 Billion
Serbia is purchasing 12 new Rafale fighter jets from France in a deal valued at 2.7 billion euros
Andrew Tate Placed Under House Arrest Amid Human Trafficking Investigation
A Romanian court has decided to place Andrew Tate under house arrest, as confirmed by his representative late last night
Over 20 New Fires in Greece
In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures