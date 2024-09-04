"Triumph" Selected as Bulgaria's Entry for 97th Academy Awards

Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards
According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there are currently 52,052 Bulgarian citizens lacking both an up-to-date permanent address and a valid identity card
The film "Triumph" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has been selected as Bulgaria's entry for the international film category at the 97th Academy Awards, as announced by the National Film Center.
"Triumph" is a Bulgarian-Greek co-production, supported by the National Film Center, Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, Greek National Television ERT, the Creative Europe MEDIA Program of the EU and the American Foundation for Bulgaria. The screenplay was written by Decho Taralezhkov, Kristina Grozeva, and Petar Valchanov, with Grozeva and Valchanov also directing.
Set in the early 1990s, after the fall of communism, the film follows a secret task force of high-ranking Bulgarian army officers, led by a clairvoyant, who begin digging for a mysterious artifact believed to bring ultimate triumph. The cast includes Maria Bakalova, Margita Gosheva, Julian Vergov, Julian Kostov, Stanislav Ganchev, and Ivan Savov.
The cinematography is by Krum Rodríguez, with music composed by Teodor Economu. The film was produced by Abraxas Film, with Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov at the helm. Co-producers include Grail Films, the Greek Film Center, BNT, Greek National Television ERT, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, and Dystopia Films.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The 6th edition of the Bulgarian Cinema Festival in Paris (Festival du Cinema Bulgare Paris) is set to take place from September 10 to 13, 2024, at the Le Grand Action cinema
In the Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare, walls and fences have long served as an open-air gallery, showcasing an eclectic mix of art that draws visitors from across the country
Bulgaria ranks 25th in Europe for the number of people who read
Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker
In Bulgaria, the Orthodox Church honors the Assumption of the Holy Virgin with solemn services
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023