"Triumph" Selected as Bulgaria's Entry for 97th Academy Awards

The film "Triumph" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has been selected as Bulgaria's entry for the international film category at the 97th Academy Awards, as announced by the National Film Center.

"Triumph" is a Bulgarian-Greek co-production, supported by the National Film Center, Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, Greek National Television ERT, the Creative Europe MEDIA Program of the EU and the American Foundation for Bulgaria. The screenplay was written by Decho Taralezhkov, Kristina Grozeva, and Petar Valchanov, with Grozeva and Valchanov also directing.

Set in the early 1990s, after the fall of communism, the film follows a secret task force of high-ranking Bulgarian army officers, led by a clairvoyant, who begin digging for a mysterious artifact believed to bring ultimate triumph. The cast includes Maria Bakalova, Margita Gosheva, Julian Vergov, Julian Kostov, Stanislav Ganchev, and Ivan Savov.

The cinematography is by Krum Rodríguez, with music composed by Teodor Economu. The film was produced by Abraxas Film, with Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov at the helm. Co-producers include Grail Films, the Greek Film Center, BNT, Greek National Television ERT, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, and Dystopia Films.