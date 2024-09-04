Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine. He emphasized that these units are no longer needed by the Bulgarian military, which is why additional parliamentary approval was unnecessary.

Zapryanov made the announcement during the opening of the academic year at the "Georgi Rakovski" Military Academy in Sofia. He stated that the equipment, which was part of eight packages sent to Ukraine, includes surplus armaments, equipment, and ammunition that were deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian Army.

The minister assured that Bulgaria will receive financial compensation for the weapons and ammunition provided to Ukraine. These funds are expected to be substantial and will be reinvested into modernizing the Ground Forces and other branches of the military, as per the government's decision.

Zapryanov also noted that efforts are underway to acquire new 155 mm self-propelled howitzers. The government plans to leverage the Common European Initiative to reduce the costs associated with this acquisition.

Earlier in the week, Frontline Monitor wrote Bulgarian 2S1 "Gvozdika" 122mm self-propelled howitzers have been spotted in use by Ukrainian forces. At that point, there were no public announcements that Bulgaria was supplying these self-propelled installations to Ukraine. On March 6 this year, the Bulgarian military correspondent Tsvetan Alexandrov pointed out that military equipment is being sent to Ukraine from Bulgaria's deep reserves