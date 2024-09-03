'Democrats for Strong Bulgaria' Support WCC-DB Coalition as Key to Bulgaria’s Stability and Progress

In the midst of Bulgaria's ongoing political crisis, Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) have reiterated their commitment to guiding the country toward a secure and prosperous future. In a statement released to the media, DSB expressed their support for the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), highlighting its role in establishing a united Euro-Atlantic majority against corruption.

The position paper emphasized the necessity of a stable, regularly elected government based on Euro-Atlantic principles to enhance Bulgaria’s strength and prosperity within a unified Europe. DSB criticized the ongoing political instability, which they attribute to the deliberate avoidance of responsibility by some systemic parties. These parties, according to DSB, are contributing to the crisis by allowing caretaker governments to take charge.

The statement called for heightened responsibility toward both the state and its citizens. DSB's vision for governance focuses on a coalition dedicated to anti-corruption and based on principles of Euro-Atlantic development, security, and national well-being. They are committed to forming a stable political framework by collaborating with pro-European and reformist parties in Parliament, aiming to reach a political agreement that will secure long-term stability.

DSB underscored their commitment to advancing Bulgaria’s interests by participating actively in European and transatlantic initiatives, enhancing cooperation with EU and NATO partners, fostering good relations with neighboring states, and improving internal security through a robust judicial system and anti-corruption measures.

The party believes that unity is crucial for progress and is dedicated to working towards a strong Bulgaria within a united Europe.

The DSB's statement comes amid the "Yes, Bulgaria" party's consideration of exiting its coalition with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), following the rejection of their proposal for preliminary elections. This proposal aimed to organize early elections to finalize candidate lists for the upcoming parliamentary vote but was not accepted by coalition partners.

Consequently, the National Council of "Yes, Bulgaria" has tasked its Executive Council with further negotiations to shift from party quotas to qualitative selection criteria based on candidates' past performance and contributions. These discussions are scheduled to conclude by September 3rd, after which "Yes, Bulgaria" will decide on its future participation in the elections.