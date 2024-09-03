Pope Francis Begins Historic 12-Day Asian Tour in Jakarta

World | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 11:11
Bulgaria: Pope Francis Begins Historic 12-Day Asian Tour in Jakarta

Pope Francis arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a comprehensive 12-day tour of Asia that includes visits to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, and Singapore. The 87-year-old pontiff landed at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, after a flight exceeding 13 hours. Assisted by a wheelchair and a lift for disembarkation, Francis was greeted by two children in traditional dress who presented him with a bouquet of local produce, as reported by the Jakarta Post.

This journey is Pope Francis's 45th Apostolic Journey abroad and the longest of his papacy to date. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and other political leaders. The following day, he will participate in an interreligious gathering at Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, according to the Jakarta Post. During his visit, the Pope plans to sign an interfaith declaration with the mosque’s grand imam and visit the nearby "tunnel of friendship" connecting the mosque and a Catholic cathedral, as reported by CNN. He is also expected to call for global action on climate change.

President Jokowi described the visit as "very historic," noting that it had been planned well in advance but delayed due to the pandemic. He emphasized the shared values between Indonesia and the Vatican in promoting peace, brotherhood, and prosperity.

Previously, Indonesia hosted Pope St. Paul VI in 1970 and Pope St. John Paul II in 1989. This visit allows Pope Francis to emphasize major themes of his papacy, including inter-religious dialogue and environmental protection. It also highlights a significant shift within the Catholic Church towards a greater focus on Asia. Indonesia, with a population of around 280 million and a Catholic minority of about 3 percent, represents a key area of focus for the pontiff.

