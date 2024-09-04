Renowned Bulgarian Journalist Ivan Garelov Dies at 81

The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by "Pirogov" hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for over a month. Garelov, a legendary figure in Bulgarian television, died this morning at the hospital.

In mid-July of this year, Garelov was urgently admitted to the neuroresuscitation unit of "Pirogov" following a traumatic brain injury. His journalistic career began in 1972 when he joined Bulgarian Television (now BNT). For 21 years, he was a prominent host of the political-informational program "Panorama" and was instrumental in creating the evening news program "Ekip 4," which gained significant popularity.

Garelov's career extended beyond BNT; he also worked with Nova TV, bTV, and TV7. His professional reach included warm relationships with Greek political figures. He interviewed several Greek statesmen, including former Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis, as well as the esteemed Greek singer and actress Melina Mercouri, who was also Greece’s Minister of Culture.

On September 11, 2000, he briefly joined Nova TV as head of "News and Current Affairs". In 2004, he became the presenter of the TV game "Vote of Confidence" on bTV.

In 2011, Garelov co-founded "Circle 11", which organizes the annual St. Vlas television journalism awards. In 2017, he became a media adviser in the government of Ognyan Gerdzhikov, but was later released. In the same year, he applied for the position of general director of BNT. Ivan Garelov is the author of numerous books, the latest of which is about the conflict in the Middle East, which the journalist covered in the first-person perspective.

Additionally, Garelov was known for his documentaries, with his film on Cambodia being particularly notable. In one of his final interviews with Bulgarian National Radio, he reflected on recent political developments, commenting: "That episode which was 'the assembly' (referencing the inconvenient alliance between opposing parties GERB and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' - note ed.) came to an end as well - something which was so unnatural that I still wonder at some people who supported it. Now we have a parliament that is alive."

In July, Garelov was involved in an accident at the resort of "Sveti Vlas," where he was working on his latest book, "What Women Dream About." His passing marks the end of a distinguished career and a significant loss to the Bulgarian media landscape.

Novinite expresses its condolences to the family and relatives of Ivan Garelov.

Rest in peace.