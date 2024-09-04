On September 10th: Bulgarian Cinema Festival Returns to Paris for Its 6th Edition!

Society » CULTURE | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:42
Bulgaria: On September 10th: Bulgarian Cinema Festival Returns to Paris for Its 6th Edition! @bgfilmfest.eu

The 6th edition of the Bulgarian Cinema Festival in Paris (Festival du Cinema Bulgare Paris) is set to take place from September 10 to 13, 2024, at the Le Grand Action cinema. This year's festival, themed "Stronger Together," will showcase a variety of short Bulgarian films and international co-productions involving Bulgaria. Notably, two of the selected films have received accolades at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

There is only one week left until the beginning of the festival! You can watch the trailer below:

As France's first and only independent festival dedicated exclusively to Bulgarian cinema, this event aims to enhance cultural ties between the two nations.

View and download the entire catalog here.

The festival will be held under the patronage of Kamen Kalev, a notable Bulgarian director, screenwriter, and producer. Joining him on the jury are Léo Ortuno, a French journalist and film critic; Elizabeth Kormanova from Rocket Science UK; and Madalena Valencia, a director from La Fémis Film Academy. Together, they will present the "Jury Award" for the best short film. Additionally, a funding campaign has been launched to support the "Audience Award" for short films and the overall organization of the festival.

Supporters can contribute to the festival through bank transfers to the Kino Kolektiv association (IBAN: FR76 1820 6002 1965 0711 3767 212) or via the crowdfunding platform Helloasso.

Partners for this year's festival include the gledam.bg platform, the French Institute in Bulgaria—which will broadcast selected films from past festival editions on September 6—NATFIZ, La Fémis, and the Bulgarian Embassy in France. The embassy will also host a side event, featuring a networking cocktail and pitch session where Bulgarian film projects in development will be presented to French distributors and producers.

https://lh7-rt.googleusercontent.com/docsz/AD_4nXdwwi7jtE0N28kom3Forcbqbxx3cERRbEHKHqDOCvCb3nupI7zNL-xbVHvGaSwgmUbtM4mPE6jWDNof30rWSDGawF_QWtWMG7GBwa19eICcvQ749OgvZu-G-AtSoa7fmu_KM6Ql_oVKQFQZh8vrK6R9aNYD-Bd9QR71EUn2TkMo9K3isvDAEys?key=UYnbziQ2hWOCkJwTjanb7A

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: festival, cinema, Paris, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there are currently 52,052 Bulgarian citizens lacking both an up-to-date permanent address and a valid identity card

Society | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

Bulgarian Tourist Dies After Confrontation with Hotel Staff in Turkish Resort

A Bulgarian tourist has died following a confrontation with hotel staff in the Turkish resort town of Kusadasi

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02

"Triumph" Selected as Bulgaria's Entry for 97th Academy Awards

The film "Triumph" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has been selected as Bulgaria's entry for the international film category at the 97th Academy Awards

Society » Culture | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 13:03

Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15

Renowned Bulgarian Journalist Ivan Garelov Dies at 81

The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81

Society » Obituaries | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Bulgarian Banking Sector Sees Increased Profit and Asset Growth Through July 2024

By the end of July 2024, Bulgarian banks reported a profit of 2.1 billion leva, marking an increase of 115 million leva compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Finance | September 2, 2024, Monday // 18:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

"Triumph" Selected as Bulgaria's Entry for 97th Academy Awards

The film "Triumph" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has been selected as Bulgaria's entry for the international film category at the 97th Academy Awards

Society » Culture | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 13:03

Bulgarian Village’s Art Gallery Grows with New Murals of Trump, Monroe, and Harris (VIDEO)

In the Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare, walls and fences have long served as an open-air gallery, showcasing an eclectic mix of art that draws visitors from across the country

Society » Culture | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 13:44

Bulgaria Lags in Reading Rates, Ranked 25th in Europe

Bulgaria ranks 25th in Europe for the number of people who read

Society » Culture | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 10:21

Shipka Epic Anniversary: Bulgaria Marks 147 Years with Ceremonies and Traffic Changes

Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass

Society » Culture | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 11:14

Honoring St. John of Rila: Bulgaria's Spiritual Guardian and Wondermaker

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker

Society » Culture | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:08

Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria Honor Assumption of the Holy Virgin with Solemn Celebrations

In Bulgaria, the Orthodox Church honors the Assumption of the Holy Virgin with solemn services

Society » Culture | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 09:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria