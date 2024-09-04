On September 10th: Bulgarian Cinema Festival Returns to Paris for Its 6th Edition!

The 6th edition of the Bulgarian Cinema Festival in Paris (Festival du Cinema Bulgare Paris) is set to take place from September 10 to 13, 2024, at the Le Grand Action cinema. This year's festival, themed "Stronger Together," will showcase a variety of short Bulgarian films and international co-productions involving Bulgaria. Notably, two of the selected films have received accolades at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

There is only one week left until the beginning of the festival! You can watch the trailer below:



As France's first and only independent festival dedicated exclusively to Bulgarian cinema, this event aims to enhance cultural ties between the two nations.

View and download the entire catalog here.

The festival will be held under the patronage of Kamen Kalev, a notable Bulgarian director, screenwriter, and producer. Joining him on the jury are Léo Ortuno, a French journalist and film critic; Elizabeth Kormanova from Rocket Science UK; and Madalena Valencia, a director from La Fémis Film Academy. Together, they will present the "Jury Award" for the best short film. Additionally, a funding campaign has been launched to support the "Audience Award" for short films and the overall organization of the festival.

Supporters can contribute to the festival through bank transfers to the Kino Kolektiv association (IBAN: FR76 1820 6002 1965 0711 3767 212) or via the crowdfunding platform Helloasso.

Partners for this year's festival include the gledam.bg platform, the French Institute in Bulgaria—which will broadcast selected films from past festival editions on September 6—NATFIZ, La Fémis, and the Bulgarian Embassy in France. The embassy will also host a side event, featuring a networking cocktail and pitch session where Bulgarian film projects in development will be presented to French distributors and producers.