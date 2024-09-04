On September 10th: Bulgarian Cinema Festival Returns to Paris for Its 6th Edition!

Over 52,000 Bulgarians Lack Up-to-Date Addresses and ID Cards
According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there are currently 52,052 Bulgarian citizens lacking both an up-to-date permanent address and a valid identity card
The 6th edition of the Bulgarian Cinema Festival in Paris (Festival du Cinema Bulgare Paris) is set to take place from September 10 to 13, 2024, at the Le Grand Action cinema. This year's festival, themed "Stronger Together," will showcase a variety of short Bulgarian films and international co-productions involving Bulgaria. Notably, two of the selected films have received accolades at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
There is only one week left until the beginning of the festival! You can watch the trailer below:
As France's first and only independent festival dedicated exclusively to Bulgarian cinema, this event aims to enhance cultural ties between the two nations.
View and download the entire catalog here.
The festival will be held under the patronage of Kamen Kalev, a notable Bulgarian director, screenwriter, and producer. Joining him on the jury are Léo Ortuno, a French journalist and film critic; Elizabeth Kormanova from Rocket Science UK; and Madalena Valencia, a director from La Fémis Film Academy. Together, they will present the "Jury Award" for the best short film. Additionally, a funding campaign has been launched to support the "Audience Award" for short films and the overall organization of the festival.
Supporters can contribute to the festival through bank transfers to the Kino Kolektiv association (IBAN: FR76 1820 6002 1965 0711 3767 212) or via the crowdfunding platform Helloasso.
Partners for this year's festival include the gledam.bg platform, the French Institute in Bulgaria—which will broadcast selected films from past festival editions on September 6—NATFIZ, La Fémis, and the Bulgarian Embassy in France. The embassy will also host a side event, featuring a networking cocktail and pitch session where Bulgarian film projects in development will be presented to French distributors and producers.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The film "Triumph" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has been selected as Bulgaria's entry for the international film category at the 97th Academy Awards
In the Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare, walls and fences have long served as an open-air gallery, showcasing an eclectic mix of art that draws visitors from across the country
Bulgaria ranks 25th in Europe for the number of people who read
Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker
In Bulgaria, the Orthodox Church honors the Assumption of the Holy Virgin with solemn services
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023